Black Radiance’s #MyShadeIsEverything Campaign Reveals What It’s Like To Be A Black Beauty Consumer

Photo: Getty

Not every beauty brand has historically catered to people of color. And as many develop strategies to dismantle the systemic marginalization of Black executives, creatives and talent within the industry, Black Radiance (BR) is reminding the world why the beloved beauty brand, created for us and by us, is still essential.

Last month, amid #BlackLivesMatter protests, BR launched the first video from its #MyShadeIsEverything campaign, to amplify the voices of Black consumers.

“Our consumers of color are always top of mind,” BR told ESSENCE. And the brand wants to show up for the Black community during this time, by highlighting the importance of staffing Black models, makeup artists and hairstylists for beauty campaigns.

At the beginning of the year, BR invited consumers from Instagram to come into their studio to receive makeovers from celebrity makeup artist, Alexandra Butler, and to discuss what it’s like being a black consumer in today’s social climate.

The first video from the campaign takes us behind the scenes from the special day, and we get to hear from Black creatives who aren’t typically represented in the fabulous beauty campaigns they create for big brands. Take a look.