Yes, You Need Sunscreen In The Winter—Here Are 5 Black-Owned Ones To Try

By now, it’s safe to say the myth that Black people don’t need sunscreen is ignorance at best. SPF is a must for everyone, year-round, regardless of skin tone or type. After all, there’s no reason to risk premature aging and skin cancer. Now that we have established the obvious, it’s time to dive into the world of Black-owned sunscreens.

It’s no secret that many sunscreen formulas have a reputation for leaving behind a white cast. Yes, the Casper the Friendly Ghost look is real, especially if you’re not mindful of the products you’re using. This is where Black-owned sunscreen formulas shine.

As the beauty industry evolves and calls for products made with Black and Brown folks in mind persist, many brands have sprung into action. From spray-on formulas to solid sticks and oils, we now have the pick of the litter. These products are best made by our fellow brothers and sisters who understand our long-standing struggle. Aside from providing optimal sun protection, these brands have gone the extra mile to add a moisturizing and radiant element to their innovations. As a result, our skin thrives, and the beauty of our melanin is put on full display.

With the summer season in full swing, there’s no better time than the present to get your sunscreen collection in proper order, from head to toe. Ahead, see five Black-owned sunscreens that will protect your skin and help you show off a gorgeous glow.

