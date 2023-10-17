Meet Skintellect: The New Retailer Amplifying Black-Owned Beauty Brands

Photo: Courtesy of Tyre Thwaites.

Finding your favorite clean, Black-owned beauty brands just became a little bit easier thanks to Delanique Millwood‘s recently launched retailer, Skintellect. Her goal is to amplify these brands while “sparking conversations around African botanicals and the rituals that connect us to each other,” the Brooklyn-Based, Kingston-Born founder tells ESSENCE.

Before becoming a full-blown e-commerce site, Skintellect started off as a content platform in 2020. On the site, you could find skincare tips for concerns such as dry skin, eczema, and psoriasis. “But I always had dreams of evolving it into an e-commerce platform,” she shares. Because of this, she shut down the editorial site in 2021 in order to plan its re-launch. “I knew I wanted it to be very curated and almost feel like you’re shopping my very own beauty cabinet.” A cabinet that includes fan favorites like epi.logic, Muri Lelu, Hanahana Beauty, and more. Additionally, the new site is staying true to its editorial roots with articles on topics like treating hyperpigmentation, proper scalp care, and more.

Surprisingly enough, Millwood didn’t envision a career in beauty for herself until 2018. Before Skintellect, the St. John’s University graduate went on to work in e-commerce and marketing. “During that time I was experiencing really bad acne. I wanted to learn everything I could about skin,” she says of what prompted her to enroll in UCLA’s Cosmetic Chemistry course. From there, Millwood began freelancing for the likes of La Mer, Youth To The People, Sisley Paris, and Sephora.

Photo: Courtesy of Tyre Thwaites.

Beyond her love of skincare, beauty and wellness means a lot to Millwood on a personal level as well. “I had a very traumatic childhood growing up. I lost a lot of family members and I didn’t get a chance to process it all until recently,” she says.

That said, she spends a lot of time walking, meditating, and doing her therapeutic skincare routines. On a typical day, that includes cleansing with epi.logic’s True Calm and toning with their Even Balance Toner. Because she loves “playing with serums,” Millwood usually rotates between Muri Lelu’s Sativa Serum, Of Other Worlds’ Light Beams, and EADEM’s Milk Marvel. And of course, she always has to finish with SPF, specifically from Meladore, and the Hydrating Mist from Epara.

After hosting Skintellect’s first wellness event– which included yoga and hand massages– during the highly-anticipated Sip N’ Slay event in Los Angeles over the weekend, Millwood is looking forward to growing her brand. “You can expect more in person events,” she says. Additionally, her goal is to onboard 50 brands over the next year or two. Until then, Millwood is just enjoying this new milestone. “I’m excited to introduce a range of deserving brands to people who otherwise might not discover them,” she says. “Being able to be their personal cheerleader and amplify them in every way possible is the most fulfilling feeling.”