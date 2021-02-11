The Black-Owned Beauty Brands Available At Nordstrom Beginning This Month

In October of 2020, retailer Nordstrom launched Inclusive Beauty, a category of Black-founded and owned brands comprised of Baby Tress, Beauty Bakerie, Beauty Stat, Bomba Curls, Briogeo, Epara, and MANTL. This month, they’ve added five new brands to the “created for everyone” collection, with the inclusion of UOMA, ROSEN, Sienna Naturals, Unsun and 54 Thrones, available both in-store and online.

According to Nordstrom, it “will continue to grow and partner with brands that share values in diversity, creating awareness for new and emerging brands that truly represent their customers, with additional brands joining through spring 2021.” So in the spirit of celebrating Black excellence in beauty, check out how to shop Inclusive Beauty’s latest.