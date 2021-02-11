The Black-Owned Beauty Brands Available At Nordstrom Beginning This Month

In October of 2020, retailer Nordstrom launched Inclusive Beauty, a category of Black-founded and owned brands comprised of Baby Tress, Beauty Bakerie, Beauty Stat, Bomba Curls, Briogeo, Epara, and MANTL. This month, they’ve added five new brands to the “created for everyone” collection, with the inclusion of UOMA, ROSEN, Sienna Naturals, Unsun and 54 Thrones, available both in-store and online.
According to Nordstrom, it “will continue to grow and partner with brands that share values in diversity, creating awareness for new and emerging brands that truly represent their customers, with additional brands joining through spring 2021.” So in the spirit of celebrating Black excellence in beauty, check out how to shop Inclusive Beauty’s latest.
Unsun
Founded by Katonya Breaux in 2016, the clean sunscreen brand was born from the scarcity of WOC-friendly SPF.
Sienna Naturals
Founded by Hannah Diop and co-owned with Issa Rae, this clean haircare brand was made with every texture in mind. Sienna Naturals prides itself on all of their products being free of sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, petroleum, mineral oil formaldehyde, and artificial fragrances.
UOMA Beauty
Founded by Sharon Chuter, a Nigerian born, Los Angeles and London based former beauty executive, in late 2019, the vibrant and inclusive makeup brand is nothing short of obsession-worthy. “We exist to re-write the rules of inclusivity and diversity to create a world of beauty that truly is for all of us,” the brands says of its mission.
Rosen
Founder Jamika Martin was sick of searching high and low for products that could relieve her acne, so she created her own. With all clean ingredients, those with sensitive skin don’t have to worry about causing any further irritation.
54 Thrones
An African beauty brand founded by Christina Funke Tegbe, the creation of 54 Thrones is rooted in the “cultural essence of Nigeria.” All products are handcrafted by knowledgable artisans and made with the most luxurious ingredients.