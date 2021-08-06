This Black-Owned Beauty Brand Is All About Protecting & Restoring Your Melanin

Establishing a simple, clean skincare routine that actually works is becoming a major part of self-care and the ladies of Base Butter are here to help.

Created by Howard University graduates She’Neil Johnson Spence and Nicolette Graves, the skincare brand offers products designed to moisturize, protect and restore your skin. Spence, who serves as CEO and Co-founder and Graves, who operates as Co-Founder & VP of Product, developed Base Butter together while in search of a solution to their personal challenges with finding products to help better manage oily, acne prone and combination skin.

The most popular among their current product offerings is their Radiate Face Jelly, which is described as an aloe-vera based, paraben-free moisturizer that promises to work with your skin’s natural PH balance, boost elasticity and even disinfect while also providing the intense hydration without leaving behind the all-too-familiar “greasy” residue.

An additional Base Butter brand offering is their sustainable Makeup Remover & Pre-Cleansing Cloths. The antibacterial cloths are activated with water and are designed to remove makeup and dirt gently for the ultimate cleansing experience intended to leave your skin glowing.

In 2020, Base Butter was among the brands selected to be featured on the Beyonce.com Black-Owned Business Directory. For more information on the brand’s backstory and to shop, click HERE.