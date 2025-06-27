Black Women in Music Are Setting the Beauty Rules for 2025—And We're Taking Notes

Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In 2025, Black women in music aren’t just setting beauty trends—they’re reshaping the narrative entirely. Whether opera singers, rappers, or genre-blurring innovators, today’s artists are carrying on a rich tradition of using beauty as more than a look. Much like the trailblazers who came before (think: Grace Jones, Missy Elliott, Lil’ Kim, Donna Summer, etc.), the muses of today use visual language as a tool for self exploration, rebellion, and a way to honor one’s inner chameleon.

From Doechii treating glam as a playground of self-expression to Tems’ glowing skin and ethereal radiance, these women are remixing the rules—with the audacity of icons and the freshness of the now.

Hair That Speaks: Curls, Cuts, Color and Culture

Hair has long been a site of resistance and reinvention in Black beauty—and in 2025, it’s a full-on art form. Rihanna has long been a fan favorite when it comes to having fun with hair—long sleek black waves, fiery reds–who could ever forget her Loud era, platinum tresses, and pastel pinks. Each style signals a memorable era and inevitable mood board inspo.

Megan Thee Stallion blends nostalgia and fantasy with joyful glam. Think: B.A.P.S.-coded updos, luscious curls, bussdowns, and the slickest of buns, and a voluminous cascade of natural curls on stage. She makes camp, classic, and cool coexist effortlessly.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 04: Rihanna is seen on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Then there’s Kelis, whose fearless asymmetrical cuts and vibrant color palettes made rebellion feel within reach for a range of Black girls who finally saw their adventurous spirit affirmed through glam. Junglepussy’s intergalactic hair aesthetics and makeup reflect her genre-bending sound—bold, surreal, unmistakably hers with hat signature Jamaican-Trinandian New York City flavor.

Lil’ Kim remains the OG fantasy hair icon, while Kelela’s recent buzz cut marks a shift toward minimalism, futurism, and personal transformation. Tierra Whack’s hair is its own performance art—playful, unpredictable, and wildly creative.

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: Kelela wears black top, black mini skirt, black coat, outside Courreges, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Chloe and Halle Bailey have shown the universe of glam possibilities within locs. Whether it’s Halle’s soft, ethereal loc styles paired with mermaid core gowns or Chloe’s sculpted, wrapped, and rhinestone-dusted locs that serve full diva energy, they remind us that locs are not limiting—they’re liberating. They’ve made it clear: you can serve high glam while honoring a style rooted deeply in Black culture, ancestry, and pride.

Nao brings softness with natural textures, voluminous waves, and a glowing, goddess-like presence that defies simplicity.

Eye Glam is the New Love Language

In 2025, eye makeup is everything. Think: emotion meets artistry. SZA’s dreamy liners and fluttery lashes mirror the floaty softness of her sound. Lady London brings the opposite energy—razor-sharp glam, clean brows, full lashes, and unbothered boss vibes.

Coco Jones leans into soft-glam, using bronzed lids and radiant finishes to complement her silky vocals. Honey Dijon’s subtle shimmer and honey-blonde tones create an effortless, after-hours glow.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Soft Glam, Strong Messages

For many of these artists, makeup isn’t just pretty—it’s purposeful.

Tems proves that minimal doesn’t mean forgettable. Her radiant skin, full brows, and soft palettes are regal, grounded, and deeply intentional. Yseult delivers edgy elegance with a minimalist twist—think pared-down beauty with maximum presence.

Shygirl lives in a cyber-beauty dream: shimmering neutrals, sculpted cheekbones, sometimes browless or with bleached brows, and sharp contours that scream futuristic femme. Her glam lives somewhere between the club and the Metaverse.

Shea Diamond’s makeup is a delightful blend of colorful, dreamy and playful —every hair adornment, rhinestone and winged liner stroke declaring power, visibility, and femme brilliance.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Tems attends the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Breaking the Mold: Where Beauty Meets Rebellion

Black beauty in 2025 has a punk-rock pulse—and it’s magnetic.

Rico Nasty is a beloved face of glam anarchy. Inspired by everyone from Rihanna to Shrek, her aesthetic is wild and whimsical. Neon braids, unibrows, elf ears, theatrical lashes, and acid brights—she’s a one-woman visual riot, redefining what glam can be.

Flyana Boss carries the torch of alt-Black girl expression with playful defiance—mixing box braids with fairycore shimmer and streetwear comfort. Plus they also have a penchant for elf ears. Their look is joyful, irreverent, and genre-less.