Black Girl Sunscreen Just Launched Its First Matte Formula

READ MORE LESS

Since its 2016 inception, Black Girl Sunscreen has been an obsession for Black girls everywhere who were sick of wearing SPF that left unsightly white cast. The Black, woman-led brand has been filling a void long left in the industry, while debunking the myth that melanin-rich skin doesn’t need sun protection. Created by Shontay Lundy, the brand’s eponymous, and for awhile, singular product, is getting some long-anticipated company in the form of a matte, blurring formula. So if oily skin is your struggle, check out the new exciting release ahead, that’s lightweight, good for the environment, and even better for your skin.

The new Make It Matte mattifying sunscreen was created with aloe, shea butter, squalene, and coconut oil for skincare improvement and sun protection all in one. “Creating Make it Matte was important to Black Girl Sunscreen because as a sun-care brand that caters to darker complexions we want to make sure that customers have options in formulas,” Lundy tells ESSENCE. “Our hero product BGS 30 left a natural glow – which is great for normal to dry skin. Make it Matte caters to a consumer that is interested in a sunscreen for the face -something softer, lighter and address a combination skin type.”

The fragrance-free formula sunscreen, just like its predecessors, remains cruelty free and vegan free of oxybenzone and octinoxate making it both user and environmentally friendly.

And while the formula can in fact double as a primer, layering masterfully under makeup, that wasn’t necessarily BGS’s first thought when mastering the new launch. “Ultimately, that wasn’t the intention,” Lundy says. “However we understand that beauty products are multifunctional and our consumers are savvy and they will use the product the best way that works for them. We are an advocate for sun-safety, and encourage women to incorporate sun care into their daily routine – hopefully Make it Matte makes it easier for them to do so.”

So no more toiling with oil build-up on the skin, and no more having to settle for a lavender tint of the complexion in exchange for a smooth finish. Make It Matte is the best of both worlds, in one sleek, petite bottle. And while the pre-order is already sold out, the new launch will soon be sold in select Target stores and online at Target.com for $22, so be sure to grab yours.