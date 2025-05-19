Inside The 2025 Black Beauty Roster Summit

Courtesy of the Black Beauty Roster.

“Today is not about Instagram, and it’s not about BBR. It’s about you and the collective power in this room,” said Maude Okrah Hunter, founder of the Black Beauty Roster, as she opened the day’s programming for the BBR Summit on Friday. And with that, the tone was set.

This wasn’t your typical creator or beauty event. The moment you stepped into Meta’s Hudson Yards offices, you could feel it—the warmth, the camaraderie, the admiration, the love. It felt like a Black beauty family reunion. A head couldn’t turn without seeing people joyously greeting one another. Now in just its second year in-person, the Summit has already solidified itself as an industry staple—the kind of event where not being in the room means missing something major.

The day was stacked with impactful panel discussions and an intentional, standout lineup. This included everyone from celebrities like Taraji P. Henson and Michelle Williams, to beauty media experts Julee Wilson and Jessica Cruel. Additionally, brand founders, such as LYS Beauty’s Tisha Thompson, were alongside celebrity hair and makeup artists Ursula Stephen, Keita Moore and Lacy Redway, content creators Jeneé Naylor, Coco Bassey and Christiana Ballayan, and many more.

Holding it all together was the day’s host, Tiffani Singleton, whose presence seamlessly connected each moment. “This has been life-changing,” Singleton shared with the audience. “I come from a corporate background. I’m usually the one behind the scenes helping to put events like this together—or advocating for people who look like us to be included in rooms like this,” she shared. “So to work with a team that looks like me on something this impactful—it’s priceless.”

Hunter recognizes the importance of curating spaces that are all about “representation and possibility,” she tells ESSENCE exclusively. “That’s what we got from Taraji—which was really powerful—and we’re so grateful for her presence and the work she’s doing,” everything from heading up a beauty brand of her own, to running a mental health foundation. “But we also knew we needed to address where we are right now. That meant having honest conversations around inclusion in beauty—calling brands out, yes, but also calling them in and pushing for real solutions.”

That said, TIRTIR, a South Korean-owned beauty brand known for their viral cushion foundations, served as the event’s headline brand partner. This was both surprising and encouraging, as the brand faced backlash last year over the limited shade range of the aforementioned hero product. Many Black creators—most notably Miss Darcei, who also spoke at the summit—called the brand, who responded swiftly by expanding the range, out for the lack of deeper shades.

And while there’s still work to be done, as several attendees candidly noted, the brand is embracing real feedback and reflecting the summit’s core purpose: accountability, growth, and meaningful change.

Celebrity makeup artist and speaker Moore reflects, “I remember when Black Beauty Roster first started as a smaller platform,” he tells us. “And now to see how far it’s come…this event is a whole thing. And it feels like it’s just getting started. To be part of something this amazing—it feels great. It feels like purpose.”

Celebrity hairstylist and brand spokesperson Stephen echoes these sentiments. “When I first entered into the beauty industry, I never thought I could make money or moves without doing hair,” she says. “So now, when someone calls me to speak, I feel like I made it to the level where people are truly taking me seriously as an educator and expert.” Fashion model, content creator, host, and—most importantly—mom, Afiya Bennett chimes in, “to show up and be in a space where we’re honoring Black beauty—it’s such an honor.”

But BBR created more than just a summit for folks to shine and speak, it created a safe space for Black women (and men) to be vulnerable. Williams, for example, felt comfortable enough to share a deeply personal story—so much so that she asked the room to be fully present and not record. And Naylor, moved by the energy in the room, chose that very moment to announce the launch of her new eyewear brand.

“My hope for the next generation of Black beauty creators,” Hunter shares, “is that we’re building a pathway to easier success—less struggle, less resistance, fewer barriers. That they can walk into a room with their heads held high, fully themselves, and thrive,” she says. “And ultimately, that BBR won’t even need to exist anymore. That equity, inclusion, and true representation will become the standard. That’s what legacy is. And that’s what we’re building here today.”