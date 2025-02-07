Inside The Black Beauty Roster’s NYFW “Hair is Fashion” Exhibit 

Stefan Agregado

The Black Beauty Roster kicked off New York Fashion Week in radiant, melanated style with Hair is Fashion: The Exhibit, powered by L’Oréal.

More than just an event, this was a powerful celebration of Black artistry, education, and unfiltered joy. In an industry where Black creatives have long been underrepresented and overlooked, uplifting and honoring these voices—especially in predominantly white spaces like fashion and beauty—is more vital than ever. Events like this don’t just acknowledge Black talent; they cement the importance of Black culture and artistry as defining forces in the industry.

Stepping foot into Chelsea Walls Art Gallery, we were immersed in a world of rich culture, dynamic storytelling, and undeniable excellence. The atmosphere was electric, set to the rhythm of classic R&B hits spun by Abby the DJ, creating an inviting, soulful energy that filled the space.

Striking visuals adorned the walls, showcasing some of the most iconic and boundary-pushing textured hair looks crafted by legendary hairstylists—Vernon François, Larry Sims, Ursula Stephen, Jawara, Naeemah Lafond, Yoyo, Nai’Vasha, Susan Oludele, and Lurissa Ingrid included.

Each image stood as a testament to the artistry, innovation, and undeniable influence of Black beauty in the fashion and entertainment industries. The exhibit didn’t just celebrate textured hair—it framed it as high art, elevating its cultural and aesthetic significance in ways that mainstream fashion spaces have historically failed to do.

If the vibrant energy, camaraderie, and stunning imagery weren’t enough, the evening also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion with designer Romeo Hunte, fashion model Chloé Vero, and hair architect Larry Sims. Together, they explored their experiences navigating the fashion and beauty industries, the inspirations that fuel their creativity, and the impact of Black culture on global trends.

As Romeo Hunte powerfully stated, “I always start with the culture.” His words echoed throughout the evening, reinforcing the idea that Black beauty and fashion don’t exist in the periphery of style—they define it.

Further amplifying the night’s celebration of artistry, Michelle O’Connor, Global Artistic Director of L’Oréal Matrix, conducted a live hair demonstration, showcasing the transformative power of textured hair as an artistic medium. She demonstrated techniques that illustrated how hair is not just a statement but a form of storytelling, deeply embedded in identity, history, and innovation.

At its core, Black Beauty Roster’s mission is to bring meaningful diversity, representation, and opportunity to the fashion and entertainment industries by amplifying the talent and work of Black beauty professionals. Hair is Fashion: The Exhibit did exactly that—affirming that Black beauty is not a trend, but an essential and defining force in the industry.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with New York Fashion Week. And in the spirit of fashion, one thing we know for certain is that the beautiful texture of our hair is a canvas for creation,” CEO & Founder of Black Beauty Roster, Maude Okrah Hunter, tells ESSENCE. “Hair is like fabric—versatile, expressive, and integral to style. With that in mind, hair for us is fashion. This exhibit is a celebration of the incredible artists in our industry and the way they shape, sculpt, and innovate with texture.”

Larry Sims, echoed the sentiment. Having an event like this during fashion week, “means that we have a space,” he tells ESSENCE. “It means that we are seen, heard, and acknowledged. It means that we are celebrated. It means that we are uplifted and inspired.”

His words underscore a deeper issue in the industry: Black hairstylists, makeup artists, and creatives have historically been pushed to the sidelines, despite the fact that their influence shapes global beauty trends.

The lack of diversity behind the scenes has long been an issue in both fashion and Hollywood, where Black models and talent often struggle to find artists who are equipped to style their hair—a topic that Vero spoke to during the panel discussion. Events like this not only give Black beauty professionals and creatives their more than deserved flowers but, also push the industry toward long-overdue progress.

Hunter expressed that her biggest hope for the event was for attendees to walk away with a deeper appreciation for the beauty and artistry of textured hair. “Understanding how beautiful and artistic texture can be. And understanding the beauty of our hair as it relates to both fashion and art.”