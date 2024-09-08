Black Beauty Roster Honors Ciara At Annual Luncheon

Getty Images

The Black Beauty Roster has been making an impact in the beauty spaces since 2020—connecting the entertainment industry with Black beauty professionals. Additionally, founded by Maude Okrah Hunter, their annual luncheon celebrates and awards Black beauty innovators, content creators, and leaders.

This year, their Icon Award went to Grammy-award-winning singer Ciara, who rocked short hair with lots of curls, light foundation, and a nude lip. “We are honored to be able to shine the spotlight on trailblazers within the industry that are moving inclusion forward across beauty, fashion and media and we are honored to present our Beauty Icon Award to Ciara,” Hunter tells ESSENCE. “She has consistently pushed boundaries, setting new standards of excellence. Her commitment to diversity and empowerment resonates deeply with the BBR mission making her a true icon and an inspiration to the industry.”

Naeemah Lafond attends the BBR- Black Beauty Excellence Luncheon at Virgin Hotels New York City on September 06, 2024 in New York City.

Aside from Ciara winning her major award, other honorees included Zabrina Matiru who won Department Head Award; James Vincent, the Allyship Awardee; Naeemah Lafond, who won the Trailblazer Award; Creator Award winner Patricia Bright, and Monique Rodriguez, winner of the Pioneer Award.

Meanwhile, the luncheon attendees came to slay, too. Think: bold eyeshadow colors in hues of purple, pink and blue. Heavily lined lips and glossy red pouts were certainly hits as well.

Vernon Francois attends the BBR- Black Beauty Excellence Luncheon at Virgin Hotels New York City on September 06, 2024 in New York City.

We also can’t forget to mention our favorite hairstylists Vernon Francois—who arrived in a sheer top showing off killer abs— and Jawara made an appearance. Additionally, standout panels included beauty influencer and expert Blake Newby, who spoke to Flaviana Matata and Cari Champion about all things Black girl magic.

After yet another successful event, Hunter shares, “we want to thank our NYFW partners, WME, Salon Centirc, Tarte, Orbie and Ulta for their continued support and championing diversity to the forefront of the industry.”