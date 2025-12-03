Black Beauty Dominated Chanel’s Métiers D’Art Front Row

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

On a rainy afternoon in New York, an abandoned subway station was the front row seat for A-listers at Chanel’s Métiers D’Art 2026 Show. And, just as we expected, beauty was the ultimate accessory to Matthieu Blazy’s very first collection presented in the city that never sleeps.

Pixie cuts—2025’s favorite chop—were an unsurprising hit. If anyone knows how to pull one off, it’s Teyana Taylor who proved just how timeless a loosely curled pixie is. And, Sabrina Elba agreed, pairing hers with a classic red lip (think: Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in “Rouge Vie”) which was perfect for the season.

But, red wasn’t just on Elba’s lips. Short raspberry nails were the style of the night, seen on Lupita N’yongo, Adwoa Aboah, and Whitney Peak. While Ayo Edebiri opted for a cool chrome manicure instead, her braided French curl bob was still as festive as a scissor-curled ribbon. Meanwhile, Angel Reese proved you can never go wrong with a face-framing updo this holiday season.

Scroll on for all the best front row beauty at the Chanel Métiers D’Art 2026 show in New York.

Teyana Taylor

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Teyana Taylor is seen on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Ayo Edebiri

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Ayo Edebiri attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Sabrina Elba

Lupita N’yongo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Lupita Nyong’o attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Adwoa Aboah

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Adwoa Aboah attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Angel Reese

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Angel Reese attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Alek Wek

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Alek Wek attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Tessa Thompson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Tessa Thompson attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Honey Dijon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Honey Dijon attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

A$AP Rocky

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: A$AP Rocky attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Victoria Mboko

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Victoria Mboko attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Whitney Peak