Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

As a beauty editor who is always on the move, I’ve learned quickly that nothing beats a Jet-2 holiday. Except maybe surviving the actual jet lag, long flights, and ever-changing climates that come with it.

I’ve just returned from a 12-day Euro trip, hopping between Rome, Ibiza, Lisbon, and London. The time was as stunning as it was challenging for my skin and hair. Each city brought its own vibe and weather, so I stuck to a beauty routine that’s simple, TSA-friendly, and versatile enough to keep me glowing from touchdown to takeoff.

Traveling this much has taught me that beauty on the road isn’t about indulgence, it’s about strategy. Every product has to multitask, every hairstyle has to last, and everything I pack needs to pull double-duty without weighing me down. My goal is always the same: look good for the journey, but more importantly, keep my skin and hair healthy once I’m back home.

Before Takeoff: Flight Prep Essentials

Long flights test my skin and hair like nothing else. My go-to for refreshing without ever touching my face on a crowded plane is the Rhode Skin Glazing Mist or the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray. Both come in travel-friendly bottles and deliver a hydrating, soothing spritz that feels like a breath of fresh air, especially when the cabin air is dry and recycled.

For my hair, I rely on Boho knotless braids, a heatless, protective style that’s easy to manage and keeps my hair healthy without any heavy tools. On flight days, I spritz my curls with Shea Moisture’s Kalahari Melon Oil Curl Stretch Refresher Spray and seal the moisture in with Doux Hair Care mousse. To keep my edges sleek, I depend on Bask & Lather Edge Control. These simple staples protect my hair from dryness and frizz while traveling.

Skincare Across Climates

Skincare is my non-negotiable, no matter where I land. I start each day with La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser. It’s gentle but effective, prepping my skin without stripping it. When my skin feels congested, I use Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant to exfoliate lightly and keep my complexion fresh. For an extra boost, I swipe on Innisfree Vitamin C Brightening Peeling Rounds, which brighten and smooth my skin. A good hydrating moisturizer rounds out my routine, and for this trip, I packed The Water Cream by Tatcha, which is lightweight yet deeply hydrating.

When it comes to sun protection, I reach for the new Youth to the People Youthscreen™ Broad Spectrum SPF 60 sunscreen. It blends seamlessly on melanin-rich skin, and for lip protection, Cay Skin Lip Balm SPF 30 is my travel essential.

I also picked up the viral Caudalie Vinosun Sun Water SPF50, which is only found in European pharmacies. It’s lightweight and glowing, and it gives my skin that extra boost and a radiant finish I can’t find back home.

Glow Notes From My Eurotrip

The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that less is definitely more. Multitasking products like hydrating mists that double as makeup refreshers and protective, heatless hairstyles keep my routine manageable and my hair healthy. I tune in to my skin’s needs city by city instead of sticking rigidly to one regimen. Travel demands adaptability and smart choices, and when I nail that, I show up looking and feeling my best no matter how many time zones I cross.