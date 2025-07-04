Billie Gene's Essence Festival Masterclass Was A Glow-Up Guide For Black Women

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Essence Festival of Culture 2025 kicked off with a celebration of all things beauty, power, and Black excellence. On day one, the Beautycon stage hosted a live makeup masterclass with celebrity makeup artist Billie Gene. Known for sculpting the faces of Kerry Washington, Winnie Harlow, and Anika Noni Rose, Gene treated festival goers to a step-by-step glam session packed with gems for melanin-rich skin.

Gene opened the demo by emphasizing the importance of skin prep before reaching for makeup. He started with concealer under the eyes before applying the Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation, blending it seamlessly across the face. “I love this foundation because it’s full coverage but also lightweight, so it doesn’t feel like you’re wearing makeup,” he said. When it came to the forehead, Gene noted that “a little goes a long way—especially because it’s an area where we tend to sweat more and the skin is slightly deeper in tone.”

To define the face, he reached for the LYS Beauty Contour Stick, skillfully buffing it in with an angled brush from the bridge of the nose upward. “You want to use a contour that’s one to two shades deeper than your foundation so it sculpts without looking harsh,” he advised. For cheek contouring, he warned, “Don’t drag it too far down or the product will slide—it’s about lift and definition.”

When it came time for blush, Gene turned to Make Up For Ever’s Artist Color Crayon in coral tones. “On deeper skin, I love coral and orange shades because they pop. You want to see the color, not have it disappear,” he explained. He layered a powder blush over the cream for dimension, applying it high on the cheekbones for a lifted look.

To set the face without flashback, Gene blended Ben Nye Banana Powder and One/Size Beauty Setting Powder under the eyes. “The key is using just enough to brighten without caking,” he shared. A subtle highlight down the nose and cheekbones added glow, applied with a damp beauty blender “so it melts into the skin.”

For touch-ups throughout the day, Gene raved about Fenty Beauty’s Invisimatte Powder. “If you get shiny, especially in the T-zone, this mattifies without changing your makeup,” he said.

To finish the look, he lined the lips with Make Up For Ever’s “Limitless Brown” lip pencil and topped it off with a Neutrogena lip oil. “I swear by a brown liner and a gloss—it’s the ultimate combo,” Gene declared.

He sealed it all in with Charlotte Tilbury’s setting spray for a dewy finish, followed by One/Size’s spray to lock it down. “We want it to last all day,” he smiled.

