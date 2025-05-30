A Look At Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Beauty Moments

@beyonce / Instagram

Big body blowouts, all-American nudes, and a honey blonde you could almost taste. Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour a month ago, and since then, has spent five nights in Los Angeles, three in Chicago, and just ended a five-night leg in New Jersey last night. Now, 13 shows (and beauty looks) in, America’s sweetheart continues to prove why everything’s bigger in Texas.

The Southern belle’s long-time hairstylist Neal Farinah is behind her tour’s signature blowouts. To give the jumbo barrel curls a buckin’ bounce, Cécred’s Vented Paddle Brush is used to touch-up between the historic visuals we begged for. And, even with her tour predicted to gross over $325 million dollars, the millionaire still endorses the humble “Recession blonde” with brown roots taming her bouffant mane. As for the down poor that Jersey saw? “I definitely had plans for the rainy night,” Farinah wrote on Instagram, replacing Bey’s wig with an almost identical look: her natural, bleached tresses.

Much like her hair looks, the makeup artist Rokael Lizama played his cards with a nude lipstick (think: Rokael Beauty’s Refined Gold Velvet Lip Creme in “Shekinah”), folding in the classic Texan red lip—similar to the one her mother, Ms. Tina Knowles, is known for. Meanwhile, her eyes were a smoking gun at times, like night two in Los Angeles, and gilded gold on others. See: Chicago, night three.

Unlike her hair and makeup, however, the Queen’s trigger fingers were as if they decided by a coin flip. From a metallic, Cé Lumière-inspired gold manicure, to a flashy red with a white star on her ring finger and bang on her thumb, Beyoncé has switched her nails twice so far. When it comes to the shape, oval is certainly being coined as the most Cowboy Carter-coded.

With 19 stops still ahead, check back here for the latest on her tour looks. But for now, take a look at all of Beyoncé’s beauty moments from the Cowboy Carter tour so far.