Beyoncé Brings Her ‘Cowboy Carter’ Curls To The Louis Vuitton Front Row

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Beyoncé owes Paris nothing. Besides bringing Miley Cyrus and her husband Jay-Z on stage at two out of three of her Cowboy Carter shows, the superstar made a pit stop on Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton front row (the only fashion show she seasonally attends).

At his Spring/Summer 2026 men’s collection, Yoncé—right next to Jay and her nephew, Julez—showed us just how wearable her signature Western waves can be. Under a brown cowboy hat, we can imagine were the brown roots she showed off at some of her shows, making her the most famous (and shameless) endorser of the “recession blonde” trend. Meanwhile, her blonde, bigger-than-Texas tresses were pulled apart with curls knocked loose as if she just jumped off a wild bull ride.

TOPSHOT – US rapper Jay-Z (R) and US singer-songwriter Beyonce (C) attend the Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on June 24, 2025. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, her colorist Rita Hazan told ESSENCE the Cécred Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual is responsible for maintaining her blonde color, while her long-time hairstylist Neal Farinah says he’s been using the same two-step treatment monthly leading up to and during the Cowboy Carter tour. In an interview with Dazed he said, “The platinum is so signature to this record, but we’ve been evolving the look for each show.”

Paired with star-adorned red French tips and a matching pedicure, her makeup look was the most quiet part of her look, taking a page out of her sister Solange‘s beauty book. And, while her makeup was casual, a date night with Beyoncé never is. And her commitment to blonde is just as locked in as her husband’s Southern wicks—the ideal counterpart.