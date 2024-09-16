Beyoncé’s Cécred Unveils New Product With Pop-Up

Courtesy of Cécred

First, she snatched our edges. Now, she aims to restore them. Beyoncé’s haircare company Cécred unveiled the line’s new addition with a SoHo pop-up installation…and it’s thique.

On Saturday, Soho News International was transformed into a chrome launchpad for the new product: Restoring Hair and Edge Drops. The elixir, formulated to increase hair density by 1.5x, is packaged in a sleek silver dropper bottle—a striking packaging standout from the rest of the line.

The drops, aptly framed with the tagline, “Get Thick,” target breakage and thinning around the edges and throughout the hair. The product is formulated as a serum, meaning it is lightweight and absorbs directly into the hair and scalp. There’s no need to rinse out, and is meant to be used daily.

For best results, the team encourages consumers to use the serum twice a day for a minimum of 16 weeks. The science behind the formula rests in their patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment technology, and provides five peptides to support hair growth. “1 drop, 5 powerful peptides,” the company declares.

Members of the Cécred Team, including Beyoncé’s hair stylist Neal Farinah, and the brand’s Director of Education Dr. Kari Williams, were in attendance to support the product’s debut and engage with attendees. The pop-up attracted well over 500 people eager to test and learn more about the new drops.

Chrome window displays were lined with the shiny new bottles and a metallic newsstand provided special-edition “Get Thick” newsletters offering detailed product information. Meanwhile, a sweet station distributing champagne-flavored cotton candy with edible glitter completed the experience.

The first 500 guests received a full-sized bottle of the Restoring Hair and Edge Drops while additional visitants received product samples. All were able to purchase the larger line of Cécred products at a discounted rate, too. Event staff, dressed in all-white Cécred jumpsuits, moved the line of Bey stans—who of course sang along to Beyoncé’s discography while they waited— along with the welcoming and communal energy the brand itself seeks to cultivate.

Bobby, a fan dressed head-to-toe in Renaissance-appropriate attire, arrived at 3:30 that morning to ensure he would be first in line. Eighteen year-old Aden took a bus from Philadelphia, his first solo trip, while Ciera and her friends bee-lined to follow, bonnets in tow, three hours before the event was set to begin. Several came prepared to wait out the line with foldable chairs and Renaissance tour fans.

Fans were asked if they would still use the products without the queen’s name attached, to which they all responded with a definitive yes. “It’s in the name,” Aden told ESSENCE. The products work and encourage consumers to pour love and respect into their crowns.

Consumers of all hair types, ages, and ethnicities shared their personal experiences with the brand, naming the hydrating lotion and deep conditioner as repeat favorites. “My favorite product is the conditioner because I really like how silky it makes my hair. My hair gets really tangled but after 2-3 washes it was much easier to detangle,” Ciera shared.

Two customers, one with less dense, straight hair, and one with thick wavy hair, described how Cécred restored their hydration and strength after many rounds of bleach and coloring. Estela detailed how the products work for her dry, loose curls and her daughter’s tight curls alike. “It can be hard to find curl products that are good and work. These work.”

As protection, health, and hydration were consistent focal points for attendees’ hair goals, the new restoring serum, available for purchase now on cecred.com, is sure to be one of interest.