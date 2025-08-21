Cécred’s New Collection Is Especially For Black Women

Courtesy of Cécred

Is your protective style turning into a permanent style? Do you flinch at the thought of detangling? Are you finding more lint than length? In an Instagram post, Cécred teased their new collection with a series of infomercial-style questions. The answer? Reclaiming your roots.

Since announcing her hair care line on the cover of ESSENCE’s March/April 2024 Beauty Issue, Beyoncé’s Cécred has went viral—most famously, for the Edge Drops—time and time again. Now, her latest collection is officially building off of the core Foundation Collection with one that’s even more directed to our community: protecting Black hair.

The Protection Collection is a lineup of five new products formulated to target issues Black women often go through while wearing protective styles and extensions.

From the Scalp Refreshing Spray, a no-rinse cleanse to relieve itchy scalp and tension, to the Detangling Spray taking the pain out of protective style prep and take down, read on for a full break down of each product in Cécred’s new Protection Collection.

Scalp Refreshing Spray

There’s no better time for scalp care than when wearing a protective style. But, while we’ve all dealt with the discomfort of itchiness and tension, the myth that oil is the only product necessary to care for a Black woman’s scalp has long been debunked. For Cécred, this means introducing a targeted solution you can use to relieve your scalp from every extension, weave, cornrow, wig, and every style in between.

Regardless if your hair is natural, synthetic, or human, or if you’re prepping or taking down, the Scalp Refreshing Spray is a no-rinse cleanse meant to break down product buildup and dead skin, while neutralizing odor even from protective styles that have been worn too long. The custom nozzle, which is designed to reach even the most covered scalps, lets out a cooling sensation with the soothing PhytoFerment technology joined by peppermint oil, menthol, and hydrating ceramides.

As for the sacred aroma? Nocturne spice: a spicy yet sweet blend of pink pepper, vanilla, cardamom, tonka bean, and of course, oud, which carries through the full collection.

Detangling Spray

It’s not controversial to say detangling is the most traumatic part of Black hair. As a community, we all share the same generational pain of sitting on the floor between our maternal figure’s legs and having our mostly dry, textured hair popped by a comb. It’s a moment that often shapes how we feel about our coils, when all we wish we had was Cécred’s high-slip Detangling Spray to take all our beauty pains away.

The spray adds moisture, softness, and slip with ingredients like slippery elm and aloe vera, effectively melting away tangles while making the process twice as fast. What many of us may not realize is gentle detangling helps retain length by preventing breakage, which is why the product works especially well when coming out of a protective style as a pre-poo.

Detoxifying Shampoo

Nothing feels better than going into and coming out of a protective style with clean hair. The Detoxifying Shampoo is the third shampoo in the Cécred line, accompanying the Hydrating Shampoo—which can be used as a follow-up to the Detoxifying—and the Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub.

As a product we’ll likely see as one of Beyoncé favorites, it not only removes oil, dirt, and product buildup, but the blue-violet pigments enhance color vibrancy, tone, and prevents brassiness (perfect for maintaining your Beyoncé blonde). It also has Cécred’s patented Bioactive Keratin Ferment, which is an ingredient found throughout the Foundation Collection used to strengthen weak, damaged, and highly manipulated hair, leaving your hair just as strong as it is squeaky clean.

Hair & Scalp Balm

Black women are more prone to dry, sensitive skin—and, that includes our scalps. Beyoncé has been open about her struggle with scalp psoriasis, while Black women in general are more at risk for eczema and other dry skin conditions. And, while the new balm-to-oil Hair & Scalp Balm isn’t specific to any skin condition, it’s meant to be a salve to even the most dry, sensitive scalps.

Just warm the balm between your fingers until it turns into an oil, then massage directly onto your scalp to create a moisturized, protective barrier over your scalp. But, that’s not all. As the most multi-functional product in the range, there’s over 10 ways you can use the balm: from braiding to blending leave-out, smoothing frizz to softening hair, it’s a one-stop shop.

Oil Ritual

What’s Cécred without a ritual? First, came the Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual. Now, the latest ritual, the Oil Ritual, is a treatment for dry, dehydrated hair. As a potent blend of 21 oils, including an African oil blend, manuka, and peppermint, the ritual can be used at room temperature or heated for an even deeper nourishment. The result? Softer, shinier, and smoother hair.

Cécred’s new Protection Collection will be available August 25th on cecred.com and at Ulta Beauty in September.