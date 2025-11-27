Every 16 Seconds Someone Buys Cécred’s $56 Edge Drops — Here’s How It Became A $100M Phenomenon

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Recording artist Beyonce looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyonce and Willie Nelson. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Every 16 seconds, someone buys a $56 bottle of Cécred Edge Drops.

How do I know? Because it seems like every 16 seconds, I’m unable to buy the Cécred Edge Drops (I’m embarrassed to admit how many times I’ve hit refresh on the Ulta website at 2 o’clock in the morning).

And I’m not the only one who is loving it. Beyoncé’s haircare line just won Prestige Brand of the Year at the 2025 WWD Beauty Inc Awards, but the real headline is the brand has already earned over $100 million in sales from those Edge Drops alone. And that’s just one single product that launched less than a year ago.

Now I’ll admit, I was a bit skeptical when Cécred launched in early 2024 (with an exclusive rollout on ESSENCE.com, I might add). I wasn’t sure it would arrive with an actual point of view (something that most brands come to lack) or be any different than any other beauty brand on the market. But this one has a different origin story than Ivy Park or Sir Davis, and it feels more relatable to me and other Black women. Beyoncé’s inspiration came from her mother’s salon, where she grew up watching hair become something sacred. Cécred was rooted around culture, identity, and the emotional labor wrapped up in how Black women care for their hair. And that foundation shaped everything about the brand, from its formulation approach to its commitment to serving all hair types.

The rollout proved the strategy worked. When Ulta Beauty picked up Cécred, it became the largest haircare launch in the retailer’s history. And the sales velocity speaks for itself in terms of how successful it’s been doing. Because the Edge Drops sell once every 16 seconds, their $56 price point puts them on track to exceed $100 million in annual revenue from a single product. Meanwhile, the brand expanded into its Protection Collection, addressing the specific needs of protective styles—braids, locs, twists—with formulas developed specifically for those use cases. Nearly two years in, Cécred has already racked up dozens of industry beauty awards.

Now what really separates Cécred from the graveyard of failed celebrity beauty ventures is ruthless focus on performance. Yes, Beyoncé’s global platform introduced the brand to millions, and that’s how she got people through the door. But the people who are rebuying (and making me lose out on getting my edges in order because the product is always out of stock)? They’re doing it because the products work, and the formulas actually restore hair.

Now when Queen Bey said a diva is a female version of a hustler, she wasn’t lying. Because in an industry where celebrity beauty lines come and go, Cécred is actually sticking around. The Prestige Brand of the Year award matters, sure. But the real vindication is that people keep buying it.