As makeup lovers, we we all want the perfect foundation and a bronzer that makes us look kissed by the sun. But for many, lipstick is where the fun lies. With various finishes and a world of shades to select from, any given lipstick can change the mood of your finished look entirely, so we totally understand the allure. In fact, cosmetic education website Tajmeeli reports that lipstick was the most searched for beauty product of the last year, and given its non-daunting nature in comparison to complexion products, it’s easy to see why its become a beauty fanatic’s favorite makeup product to stock up on.
We know by now exactly where to go when we want to explore not only the top beauty brands, but also, a laundry list of product options in general – Sephora. Home to lipsticks lines from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Fenty Beauty, Yves Saint Laurent and more, it’s a wonder if a single trip to the retailer’s website doesn’t result in you pressing “submit order” on a new formula to try. In case you’re in the market for a new lipstick now (when we are we not), we thought’d we’d begin with the no-brainer option – Sephora’s best-sellers. Shop 11 of the fan-favorite formulas ahead.
01
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm
This lipstick continues to withstand the test of time, and it’s easy to see why. From its luxurious packaging to its high-shine, hydrating finish, it’s a keeper.
02
NARS Audacious Lipstick
The sleek, sophisticated packaging will lure you in, but it’s the creamy, pigmented, no-flake formula that will keep you coming back when your last stick empties.
03
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury’s best-seller comes with a buttery matte finish you (and your lips) will love.
04
SEPHORA COLLECTION #LIPSTORIES Lipstick
It’s no surprise that cosmetic fanatics would rally behind the lipsticks from Sephora’s own self-titled brand. This weightless texture covers all your basics, coming in matte, metallic and satin finishes. The insanely affordable price is only further incentive to buy it now.
05
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
With a Rihanna-backing and 3,000 five star reviews on Sephora (one user even calls this product “the first red lipstick she’s tried that doesn’t feel drying”), no more needs to be said.
06
HUDA BEAUTY Power Bullet Matte Lipstick
This highly pigmented formula means business.
07
Bite Beauty Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick
Want to know just how nourishing a lipstick with a coca butter base feels? Just take this one out for a spin.
08
Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick
Buy this for a long wearing formula that will outlast the average.
09
KVD Beauty Everlasting Longwear Liquid Lipstick
Trust us – they don’t call this lisptick “Everlasting” for no reason.
10
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick
Rare Beauty may be a semi newbie, but it has quickly built a strong fanbase. According to reviews, customers love this formula for its velvety comfort and minimal transferability.
11
SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
This full coverage liquid formula comes in enough shades to match any makeup look or skin tone you could ever imagine.
