The Must-Have Beauty Products In Our Editors' Fashion Week Bags

Lip liner, scalp scrub, and fragrance—these products are the foundation of our ESSENCE editors New York fashion week beauty bags. As one of the busiest times for editors, our Style team is well-seasoned in sniffing out all the best products to use between shows, in the car, and at the most exclusive after parties we’ll see all year.
Robyn Mowatt, senior fashion editor, can’t live without the perfect lip combo —a long-wear lip liner topped with minimal gloss—for press dinners and fashion shows. Editorial assistant Mecca Pryor, on the other hand, makes sure to add eye masks to her beauty routine (after a long night out). As for myself? Turning into one of Pat McGrath’s porcelain dolls is at the top of my list this fashion week.
Read on for all the best products the ESSENCE Style team can’t live without leading up to fashion week and throughout fall.
Robyn Mowatt, Senior Fashion Editor
- Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in “Fenty Glow”: This is my go-to lip gloss when I’m running out to shows.
- Glossier Lip Gloss in “Clear”: If I’m going for a minimal beauty look, this lip gloss barely moves and it stays on for hours.
- Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix in “Nudes 11”: This is my favorite lip liner ever—it has stayed on for long days out during NYFW, and also for heavy dinners.
Karissa Mitchell, Consulting Fashion Editor
- Cécred Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub (Travel Size): I have locs, so it’s perfect for that deep, deep clean beyond your typical lather.
- Supergoop! Mini Tube Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40: Sooo tiny and really light, no joke – it’s barely there but impactful.
- Fenty Beauty Fenty Treatz Hydrating + Strengthening Lip Oil: Best Lip Oil on the market, period. Don’t have to constantly reapply.
- OPI Nail & Cuticle Oil: Get into it! Cuticles matter sister!
Mecca Pryor, Editorial Assistant
These are my must-haves for fashion week, but honestly, they’re perfect for summer too because let’s be real, it’s still so hot during September fashion week:
- Glossier Lip Line in “Bare”
- Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer + Plumper in “Hot Cherry”
- Nécessaire The Deodorant in “Eucalyptus”
- Dr. Barbara Sturm Everything Eye Patches
- Fenty Hair The Water Boi Leave-In Conditioner Spray
Akili King, Senior Beauty Editor
For Fashion Week, I love to keep it simple. I love to feel hydrated, smell good, and of course, have my go-to lip combo on deck.
- Ami Colé Lip Oil
- Glossier Lip Liner in Nip or Pat McGrath Lip Liner in Mocha Obsession
- Epi.Logic Moisturizer
- Burberry Her Eau de Parfum
- SheaMoisture Deodorant
India Espy-Jones, Contributing Beauty Editor
I’m minimal with makeup: skinny brows, mascara, a lip combo, and glass skin spray are enough to give off a quick beauty look on a tight schedule. That, paired with micro cornrows and a clean-smelling fragrance, of course.
- Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Legendary Glow Setting Spray
- MAC Cosmetics Macximal Sleek Satin Lipstick in “Stone” (+ lip liner and lipglass)
- Glossier Boy Brow Arch in “Cool Dark Brown”
- Pat McGrath Labs DARK STAR Mascara
- Isamaya Beauty Face Glaze
- Byredo Eau de Parfum in “Blanche”