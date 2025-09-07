The Must-Have Beauty Products In Our Editors' Fashion Week Bags

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Lip liner, scalp scrub, and fragrance—these products are the foundation of our ESSENCE editors New York fashion week beauty bags. As one of the busiest times for editors, our Style team is well-seasoned in sniffing out all the best products to use between shows, in the car, and at the most exclusive after parties we’ll see all year.

Robyn Mowatt, senior fashion editor, can’t live without the perfect lip combo —a long-wear lip liner topped with minimal gloss—for press dinners and fashion shows. Editorial assistant Mecca Pryor, on the other hand, makes sure to add eye masks to her beauty routine (after a long night out). As for myself? Turning into one of Pat McGrath’s porcelain dolls is at the top of my list this fashion week.

Read on for all the best products the ESSENCE Style team can’t live without leading up to fashion week and throughout fall.

Robyn Mowatt, Senior Fashion Editor

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in “Fenty Glow”: This is my go-to lip gloss when I’m running out to shows. Glossier Lip Gloss in “Clear”: If I’m going for a minimal beauty look, this lip gloss barely moves and it stays on for hours. Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix in “Nudes 11”: This is my favorite lip liner ever—it has stayed on for long days out during NYFW, and also for heavy dinners.

Karissa Mitchell, Consulting Fashion Editor

Mecca Pryor, Editorial Assistant

These are my must-haves for fashion week, but honestly, they’re perfect for summer too because let’s be real, it’s still so hot during September fashion week:

Akili King, Senior Beauty Editor

For Fashion Week, I love to keep it simple. I love to feel hydrated, smell good, and of course, have my go-to lip combo on deck.

India Espy-Jones, Contributing Beauty Editor

I’m minimal with makeup: skinny brows, mascara, a lip combo, and glass skin spray are enough to give off a quick beauty look on a tight schedule. That, paired with micro cornrows and a clean-smelling fragrance, of course.