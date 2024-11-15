Which Product Textures Are Best For Each Skin Type?

“Truth is…” allows readers to get esthetician-backed advice without having to step foot into an office. In each article, certified skin therapist Samantha Mims shares her do’s and don’ts, product recommendations, and more to help you along your skin care journey.

The proliferation of beauty products has led to increased awareness and simultaneous confusion when it comes to our skin. Truth is, with all of the buzzwords in beauty, a lot of people are fluent at translating most ingredients but, for some, identifying their own skin type comes as a challenge. In return it makes it a lot harder to shop for skin care products in a methodical way. Perhaps it is time for us to go back to the basics: actually listening to our skin and seeking help from a professional!

The sole purpose of skincare products is to promote and supplement the skin’s natural function but it’s important that you understand your skin type first. Knowing exactly what your skin needs is the start of the process. One of the easiest ways to choose the right product for your skin type is by basing it off of the texture of the product.

There’s a sheer range of textures—from creams, oils, gels, and foams, to everything in between. Our skin responds differently to each of them. Whether you’re oily on some parts of the skin and dryer in other areas, your skin demands balance. Not every routine needs to consist of multiple steps to get the best results. So to simplify this format, I’ve created a chart breaking down the skin types and pairing it to the best textures, ingredients and some brands for each concern. Let this be your sign to readjust the way you shop for skin care.

That said, below, discover which product textures, ingredients, and brands are best for your skin type.

Dry

Dry skin benefits from richer formulas that contribute to hydrating and locking in moisture back into the skin. These textures include gels, oils, creams, balms, essences, exfoliators, and serums. Additionally, lean on ingredients like Squalane, glycerin, ceramides, peptides, prickly pear, aloe, lactic acid, and Microalgae. As well as products like Epi,logic Total Package, In Groov Every Mood Botanical Oil, and Omorovicza Queen Essence.

Oily

Oily skin benefits from lightweight formulas that are typically water-based and oil-free, while gently lifting excessive oil from the surface of the skin. Consider using textures like gels, foams, lotions, exfoliators, and serums. Great ingredients to use for this skin type include Niacinamide, salicylic acid,retinol, glycolic acid, mandelic acid, and zinc. These are found in products such as PSA Goals night serum, Hyper Skin Gentle Brightening Gel Cleanser, and Elta MD UV Clear SPF 46

Combination

Combination skin benefits from both lightweight and nourishing formulas that contribute to balancing the skin and both concerns at once. As for product textures and ingredients, think about using gels, creams, foams, oils, and exfoliators. When it comes to ingredients, I definitely recommend AHA’s, BHA’s, ceramides, Vitamin B5, squalane, and hyaluronic acid as seen in SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Gel Eadem, Cashmere Peel, and Caudalie Premier Cru Moisturizer

Sensitive

Sensitive skin types typically rely on occlusive formulas that include calming extracts and are fragrance-free. In other words, if you have sensitive skin, you should be using creams, gels, oils, essences, lotions, and serums. Aloe, ceramides, seaweed, Hypochlorous acid, oatmeal, snow mushroom, niacinamide are great ingredients for this skin type, so try out Gezeiten Day Face Cream, Epara Cleansing Lotion, and Tower 28 SOS Rescue Spray

Normal

Normal skin types benefit from a range of textures as the skin can tolerate a lot depending on the climate, personal preference and its state of health. These textures include creams, gels, oils, essences, milks, and exfoliators. Be on the look out for glycolic acids, retinol, ceramides, and antioxidants. Furcy Botanik’s Gel Creme Lejand is a great place to start.

Premature aging

Premature aging will always benefit from concentrated formulas that include vitamins, collagen inducing, and rich ingredients. The skin loses its moisture as we age and depends on that replenishment from our chosen routine. To restore that moisture, rely on creams, gels, oils, essences, balms, exfoliators, and serums. Retinol, vitamin c, peptides, growth factors,

Microalgae, aha’s, and Co-Enzyme Q10 are all great ingredients for this skin type as well. My favorite brands that target those signs of aging are Rose Ingleton Superfruit Exfoliating Tonic , Epi.logic’s Master Plan Serum, 111 Skin Wrinkle Erasing Retinol Patches.