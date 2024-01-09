The Best Makeup Products For Men

Men’s grooming has become increasingly popular, as they want to look just as good as women before they step out of the house. Although many people believe that makeup is exclusively for women, men too can use makeup to enhance their features. For instance, they can use primers, tinted moisturizers, concealers, bronzers, mascaras, and more to achieve a fresh and polished look. If you’re unsure of where to start with makeup, we can help you get started.
Below are our recommended makeup products for men to achieve a well-groomed look.
01
01 Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara
02
02 Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer
Enhance the skin’s natural radiance with this matte bronzer, infused with mango butter and apricot oil for hydration and nourishment. Available at Milk Makeup
03
03 Laura Mercier Mini Pure Canvas Primer
04
04 Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer
This concealer is designed to provide medium coverage for dark circles, fine lines, or any other skin imperfections. It can also be useful for recovering from a hangover after a night out with friends. Available at Fenty Beauty
05
05 NARS Cosmetics Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
06
06 Glossier Boy Brow
07
07 Stryx Concealer Tool
08
08 NYX Micro Brow Pencil
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.