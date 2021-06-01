The Best Luxury Beauty Items To Jazz Up Your Handbag

Black women in luxury is the aesthetic we love to see this summer. No matter how you define luxe for yourself, the whole point is to surround yourself with people, places, and things that make you feel fabulous and indulgent. Adding luxury to your life doesn’t have to break the bank- even when you’re adding designer names into your life.
One way to start building a luxury collection and having an indulgent routine is to add a few luxury beauty items into your arsenal. Since we’re slowly venturing back out into these streets, we have the most perfect luxe beauty items that will make you feel opulent and are also the coin to elevate your life. Keep these 5 items in your handbag for the ultimate, indulgent beauty experience all summer ‘21 and beyond.
01
Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lip Balm
Keep your lips soft and supple with this lip balm by Dior. Employing peony and pomegranate flower extracts, this balm promises to keep lips hydrated up to 24 hours—perfect for these busy summer days ahead. It’s also perfect to layer under a perfect lipstick or with a touch of lip liner.
Rooftops and patios are the hot places to be, and those summertime winds may have your hair blowing every-which-way. These combs, handmade by Kenyan artisans, are perfect to add to the bag to give your hair a little zhuzh.
This hand lotion, made by the legendary luxury fashion house, screams opulence all around. From the sleek egg shape to the soft and sweet smell, this lotion is not only a recognizable name, but a super hydrating cream. This is perfect to replenish moisture after repeated washing and sanitizing of hands.
Aside from being able to give you a relief from anxiety, this peppermint CBD tincture is a an amazing way to freshen breath when you’re on the go as well. Just plop a drop or two under the tongue and not only will you have minty fresh breath, but you’ll also add a little zen to your day as well. Keep this on the bag for when you need relief on-the-go.
Being back in the sun is going to take a toll on skin. Aside from the sunscreen you should be adding into your beauty routine, having a little face mist in your bag will help refresh skin throughout brunch. This mist by Dr. Barbara Strum will not only add the hydration you need, but it also is backed with ingredients like aloe vera and hyaluronic acid to plump skin as well.