The Perfect Lash Primers For Spring

Jay Yuno / Getty Images

Natural lashes have been most preferred for the last few years. Beauty lovers have broken up with their strip lashes in exchange for their own. This wake-up call has put more pressure on the mascara world. We aren’t just looking for the perfect black mascara; we’re searching for one that can bring our lashes to new heights. Because of this, mascara has to rely on its partner for help—a lash primer.

Lash primers are one of the most underrated products. They are the backbone of making your favorite mascara come to life! Yet somehow, most of us decide to skip the purchase while waiting in line at Sephora. It’s mainly because we rely heavily on the promises our mascara makes—bold, dramatic, transformational lashes. While that might be true for some, the reality is that most of us don’t have enough lashes to bring that effect to life with mascara alone.

We’ve brought in two incredible makeup experts to help guide us on the world of primers. Read on to discover more below.

Lancôme Cils Booster XL

Makeup artist Omotolani Bankole is a true believer in OG products. Her first recommendation when approached with the opportunity was the Lancôme Cils Booster XL. It is a tride and true product that has been used consistently within the beauty community for many reasons. “A cult classic that adds volume while conditioning your lashes with each use,” says Bankole. The primer is formulated with vitamin E to ensure lashes can maintain longevity after use.

Volume Boost Lash Primer Base

Next on her recommendation list was the Volume Boost Lash Primer Base. This product is a deep cut. It is an severely underrated primer that can boost your lashes for the fraction of the cost. Beyond pricing Bankole’s recommend for the product roots from a place of ease. “It’s lightweight but powerful, ideal for building thickness without clumps,” says Bankole.

Dr. Mascara Fixer by Etude

When most of us think of K-beauty, our mind instantly goes to skin care. You could image my surprise when Bankole recommended a top k-beauty primer. “Dr. Mascara Fixer by Etude keeps your lashes lifted and locked in place all day.” Similar to K-beauty skincare, the primer is formulated to hydrate your lashes before applying mascara. It is filled with caffeine and Iris ensata extract leaving your lashes luscious and well protected.

Toofaced Better Than Sex Foreplay Mascara Primer

An instant burst of nostalgia ran through my mind when Suliat Adenike Raji, a destination bridal makeup artist also known as Nikzybeauty, mentioned this product. Her recommendation is solid as it has been a staple in the beauty community when most of us were still in school. “This is my top choice because unlike most primers on the market it is black instead of the usual white. This prevents white residues but ultimately, it delivers length, volume and 24hours lash lift,” says Raji. Her advocacy for this product is a warm reminder of why it’s been a favorite throughout time.

L’Oréal Voluminous Lash Primer

The L’Oréal Voluminous Lash Primer is a classic budget friendly option for those looking to save a quick buck and still get quality results. “This lash primer pairs well with any mascara,” says Raji. One of her favorite mascara pairings is the L’oréal telescopic Lift Mascara. She recommends coating the lashes with the primer and allowing the product to dry. Then proceed with the mascara for optimal results.