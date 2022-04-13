Best In Black Beauty Awards 2022 — Hair

2021 was chock-full of incredible beauty launches. However, the ESSENCE team has narrowed it down to our favorites, and we’re ready to share.

Check out the Best In Black Beauty winners in the hair category — from scarfs, damage defenders and even tools.

01 Best Stylish Scarf — Grace Eleyae Silk Turban Style Headband in Blue Peach Floral Grace Eleyae’s Silk Turban Style Headband lays and protects edges while accessorizing any look. Courtesy of Brand available at Grace Eleyae $30 02 Best Curl Definer — Bevel Curl Creme Dishing out a soft, all-day hold, the Bevel Curl Creme is infused with macadamia seed oil, aloe vera and coconut oil. Courtesy of Brand available at Amazon $10 03 Best Perfect-Hold Mousse Made specifically for extending the lifespan of protective styles, the For Every Type Smooth & Hold Styling Mousse is free of parabens and alcohols. Courtesy of Brand available at Amazon $20 04 Best i-Tips — SL Raw Virgin Hair Kinky Curly I-Tip Hair With the popularity of i-tips and microlinks on the rise, the SL Raw Virgin Hair Kinky Curly I-Tip Hair are the perfect solution for textured hair. Courtesy of Brand available at SL Raw Virgin Hair $109 05 Best Detangler — Kenra Platinum Pearl Detangler Adding slip and shine for easy detangling, the Kenra Platinum Pearl Detangler softens curls and texture in just a few spritzes. Courtesy of Brand available at Ulta $25 06 Best Damage Defense — Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, A brand already known for repairing even the most damaged of hair, the Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask continues its legacy with this must-have mask. Courtesy of Brand available at Sephora $28 07 Best Scalp Soother — Headquarters Scalp Brush-Scalp Scrubber For those who like a deeper scrub, the Headquarters Scalp Brush-Scalp Scrubber makes achieving a penetrative shampoo a breeze. Courtesy of Brand available at Headquarters $14 08 Best Leave-In — Sienna Naturals Dew Magic Leave-In Conditioner Apply the Sienna Naturals Dew Magic Leave-In Conditioner to wet curls for ultimate hydration without weighing down your texture. Courtesy of Brand available at Sienna Naturals $18 09 Best Frizz Tamer — Dyson Supersonic Flyaway Attachment The ultimate hair finisher, the Dyson Supersonic Flyaway Attachment uses air alone to smooth your silk-out. Courtesy of Brand available at Dyson $40 10 Best Thermal Protector — Joico Defy Damage Invincible Frizz- Fighting Bond Protector While styling may be important, healthy hair comes first. The Joico Defy Damage Invincible Frizz- Fighting Bond Protector has that handled with protection up to 450 degrees. Courtesy of Brand available at Ulta $24 11 Best Hydrating Shampoo — CurlDaze Silky Hydration Cream Shampoo With kukui oil and agave, the CurlDaze Silky Hydration Cream Shampoo cleanses hair without stripping strands of its moisture. Courtesy of Brand available at CurlDaze $13 12 Best Textured Wig — RadSwan RadShape 02 The easy application of the RadSwan RadShape 02 boasts soft, spiral curls with tons of volume and definition. Courtesy of Brand available at Radswan $79