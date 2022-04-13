Best In Black Beauty Awards 2022 — Hair

2021 was chock-full of incredible beauty launches. However, the ESSENCE team has narrowed it down to our favorites, and we’re ready to share.
Check out the Best In Black Beauty winners in the hair category — from scarfs, damage defenders and even tools.
01
Best Stylish Scarf — Grace Eleyae Silk Turban Style Headband in Blue Peach Floral
Grace Eleyae’s Silk Turban Style Headband lays and protects edges while accessorizing any look.
02
Best Curl Definer — Bevel Curl Creme
Dishing out a soft, all-day hold, the Bevel Curl Creme is infused with macadamia seed oil, aloe vera and coconut oil.
03
Best Perfect-Hold Mousse
Made specifically for extending the lifespan of protective styles, the For Every Type Smooth & Hold Styling Mousse is free of parabens and alcohols.
04
Best i-Tips — SL Raw Virgin Hair Kinky Curly I-Tip Hair
With the popularity of i-tips and microlinks on the rise, the SL Raw Virgin Hair Kinky Curly I-Tip Hair are the perfect solution for textured hair.
05
Best Detangler — Kenra Platinum Pearl Detangler
Adding slip and shine for easy detangling, the Kenra Platinum Pearl Detangler softens curls and texture in just a few spritzes.
06
Best Damage Defense — Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask,
A brand already known for repairing even the most damaged of hair, the Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask continues its legacy with this must-have mask.
07
Best Scalp Soother — Headquarters Scalp Brush-Scalp Scrubber
For those who like a deeper scrub, the Headquarters Scalp Brush-Scalp Scrubber makes achieving a penetrative shampoo a breeze.
08
Best Leave-In — Sienna Naturals Dew Magic Leave-In Conditioner
Apply the Sienna Naturals Dew Magic Leave-In Conditioner to wet curls for ultimate hydration without weighing down your texture.
09
Best Frizz Tamer — Dyson Supersonic Flyaway Attachment
The ultimate hair finisher, the Dyson Supersonic Flyaway Attachment uses air alone to smooth your silk-out.
10
Best Thermal Protector — Joico Defy Damage Invincible Frizz- Fighting Bond Protector
While styling may be important, healthy hair comes first. The Joico Defy Damage Invincible Frizz- Fighting Bond Protector has that handled with protection up to 450 degrees.
11
Best Hydrating Shampoo — CurlDaze Silky Hydration Cream Shampoo
With kukui oil and agave, the CurlDaze Silky Hydration Cream Shampoo cleanses hair without stripping strands of its moisture.
12
Best Textured Wig — RadSwan RadShape 02
The easy application of the RadSwan RadShape 02 boasts soft, spiral curls with tons of volume and definition.