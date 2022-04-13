Best In Black Beauty Awards 2022 — Body Care

2021 was chock-full of incredible beauty launches. However, the ESSENCE team has narrowed it down to our favorites, and we’re ready to share.

Check out the Best In Black Beauty winners in the body care category — from exfoliators, silkening creams and even supplements.

01 Best Care For Down There — Dr. Barbara Sturm V-Drops Her first foray into intimate care, the Dr. Barbara Sturm V-Drops not only softens and decreases inflammation, but also can slow hair growth and density. Courtesy of Brand available at Dr. Sturm $100 02 Best Scar Eraser — SkinCeuticals Advanced Scar Control A scar eraser indeed, the high-silicone formula of the SkinCeuticals Advanced Scar Control is ideal for fading remnants of burns, scrapes and cuts. Courtesy of Brand available at SkinCeuticals $110 03 Best Body Wash — Olay Total Moisture Body Wash with Cocoa Butter All body washes are not created equal, and the Olay Total Moisture Body Wash with Cocoa Butter is proof of that. Courtesy of Brand available at Target $8 04 Best Girl Gainer — GirlSupps Gain+ Vitamin Supplements For Women Promoting body mass the healthy way, the GirlSupps Gain+ Vitamin Supplements For Women can deliver results in as little as two-four weeks. Courtesy of Brand available at Nutrithick $42 05 Best Bubble Bath — DeoDoc Gentle Bubble Bath Crafted with our lady parts in mind, the DeoDoc Gentle Bubble Bath foams and nourishes without compromising pH and vulvar health. Courtesy of Brand available at DeoDoc $35 06 Best Body Brightener — Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Cream Fruit AHAs and vitamin C make this Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Cream ideal for vacation-ready skin. Courtesy of Brand available at Sephora $48 07 Best In-Grown Elixir — Topicals High Roller In-Grown Tonic In-growns on our skin can be quite the nuisance, but the Topicals High Roller In-Grown Tonic, full of salicylic acid, prevents bumps and irritation in an instant. Courtesy of Brand available at Sephora $26 08 Best Body Serum — Oui The People Cheat Sheet Resurfacing Body Serum Rough texture and clogged pores exist on the body, too. But with the Oui The People Cheat Sheet Resurfacing Body Serum, you can fight that in just one night. Courtesy of Brand available at Oui The People $38 09 Best Odor Buster — Dove Ultimate Water-Based Peony & Rose Water Antiperspirant Protecting from sweat and odor for up to 48 hours, the Dove Ultimate Water-Based Peony & Rose Water Antiperspirant smells like a dream and moisturizes underarms. Courtesy of Brand available at Walmart $6 10 Best Silk Starter — cocokind Sake Body Lotion If fragrance isn’t your thing, but soft skin is, the cocokind Sake Body Lotion is for you. Courtesy of Brand available at cocokind $22 11 Best Body Splurge — CHANEL Sublimage La Crème Corps et Décolleté The CHANEL Sublimage La Crème Corps et Décolleté, rich in antioxidants, leaves the skin rejuvenated and supple. Courtesy of Brand available at Chanel $295 12 Best Body Exfoliator — Peach & Lily KP Bump Boss Microderm Body Scrub Formulated with 10 percent AHA, PHA and squalane, the Peach & Lily KP Bump Boss Microderm Body Scrub combats dryness and body breakouts. Courtesy of Brand available at Peach & Lily $28