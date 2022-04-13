Best In Black Beauty Awards 2022 — Body Care

2021 was chock-full of incredible beauty launches. However, the ESSENCE team has narrowed it down to our favorites, and we’re ready to share.
Check out the Best In Black Beauty winners in the body care category — from exfoliators, silkening creams and even supplements.
01
Best Care For Down There — Dr. Barbara Sturm V-Drops
Her first foray into intimate care, the Dr. Barbara Sturm V-Drops not only softens and decreases inflammation, but also can slow hair growth and density.
02
Best Scar Eraser — SkinCeuticals Advanced Scar Control
A scar eraser indeed, the high-silicone formula of the SkinCeuticals Advanced Scar Control is ideal for fading remnants of burns, scrapes and cuts.
03
Best Body Wash — Olay Total Moisture Body Wash with Cocoa Butter
All body washes are not created equal, and the Olay Total Moisture Body Wash with Cocoa Butter is proof of that.
04
Best Girl Gainer — GirlSupps Gain+ Vitamin Supplements For Women
Promoting body mass the healthy way, the GirlSupps Gain+ Vitamin Supplements For Women can deliver results in as little as two-four weeks.
05
Best Bubble Bath — DeoDoc Gentle Bubble Bath
Crafted with our lady parts in mind, the DeoDoc Gentle Bubble Bath foams and nourishes without compromising pH and vulvar health.
06
Best Body Brightener — Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Cream
Fruit AHAs and vitamin C make this Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Cream ideal for vacation-ready skin.
07
Best In-Grown Elixir — Topicals High Roller In-Grown Tonic
In-growns on our skin can be quite the nuisance, but the Topicals High Roller In-Grown Tonic, full of salicylic acid, prevents bumps and irritation in an instant.
08
Best Body Serum — Oui The People Cheat Sheet Resurfacing Body Serum
Rough texture and clogged pores exist on the body, too. But with the Oui The People Cheat Sheet Resurfacing Body Serum, you can fight that in just one night.
09
Best Odor Buster — Dove Ultimate Water-Based Peony & Rose Water Antiperspirant
Protecting from sweat and odor for up to 48 hours, the Dove Ultimate Water-Based Peony & Rose Water Antiperspirant smells like a dream and moisturizes underarms.
10
Best Silk Starter — cocokind Sake Body Lotion
If fragrance isn’t your thing, but soft skin is, the cocokind Sake Body Lotion is for you.
11
Best Body Splurge — CHANEL Sublimage La Crème Corps et Décolleté
The CHANEL Sublimage La Crème Corps et Décolleté, rich in antioxidants, leaves the skin rejuvenated and supple.
12
Best Body Exfoliator — Peach & Lily KP Bump Boss Microderm Body Scrub
Formulated with 10 percent AHA, PHA and squalane, the Peach & Lily KP Bump Boss Microderm Body Scrub combats dryness and body breakouts.