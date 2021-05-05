Best in Black Beauty Awards: Makeup

Whether you’re a lip-gloss-only kind of woman or a full-on makeup maven, this is the color newness you need to know about right now.

01 Makeup: Base Beauties Beautyblender Zodiac Makeup Sponge This cult fave is now available with an imprint of your zodiac sign. The egg-shaped design makes it a breeze to apply base or concealer without streaking. ($20, Giorgio Armani Beauty Neo Nude Foundation The gel-cream base is lightweight and blends easily. It’s also long-wearing—unusual for a dewy formula. ($40, Nars Soft Matte Complete Foundation Delivering full-coverage and a skin-like finish, this transfer-proof and shine-proof makeup helps prevent excess sebum and shade-shifting from oxidation. ($40, Jones Road The Face Pencil No surprise, Bobbi Brown’s new venture is a 10. These super sticks conceal and cover with a healthy dose of shea butter, castor seed oil and vitamin E. ($25, This cult fave is now available with an imprint of your zodiac sign. The egg-shaped design makes it a breeze to apply base or concealer without streaking. ($20, sephora.com The gel-cream base is lightweight and blends easily. 02 Makeup: Brow Love Maybelline New York TattooStudio Brow Pencil (Black Brown) For those who prefer a more traditional brow pencil, this one does not disappoint. It's smooth, smudge-resistant and waterproof. ($9, maybelline.com 03 Makeup: Pigment Perfection Danessa Myricks Beauty Twin Flames (Soulmate) A high-impact liquid shadow that delivers dazzling, opaque and opalescent hues. So gorgeous on us! ($26, danessamyricksbeauty.com 04 Makeup: Glow Getters Uoma Beauty Zamundan Glow Up Highlighter Palette This 'Coming 2 America' palette is a powder formula that becomes a liquid upon application. Easy to apply for a pretty glow. ($30, ultabeauty.com 05 Makeup: Glow Getters Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm for Lips + Cheeks (After Hours) A lightweight balm with aloe vera and green-tea extracts, it delivers rich, buildable color. ($20, tower28beauty.com 06 Makeup: Prime & Perfect Make Up For Ever Grayness Reducer Step 1 Primer It's a dullness eraser that perfectly color corrects the grayness under the eyes — or anywhere else. ($37, sephora.com 07 Makeup: Prime & Perfect Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Glow Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray It's a new, dewy-finished formula that locks in your makeup for hours but leaves your skin with a radiant glow. ($33, urbandecay.com 08 Makeup: Lovely Lashes Kosas The Big Clean Volumizing + Lash Care Mascara A clean mascara that actually delivers. It's also full of hair-care ingredients, like provitamin B5 and castor oil. ($26, kosas.com 09 Makeup: Lovely Lashes Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara It defines, coats and fans out lashes to the max — in just one sweep. ($30, dior.com 10 Makeup: Line & Define BLK/OPL l Precision Eye Definer (After Hours) Formulated with aloe and chamomile, it's safe for sensitive eyes and is so affordable! ($7, blackopalbeauty.com 11 Makeup: Line & Define Boy de Chanel 3-in-1 Eye Pencil (Navy) This long-wear pencil provides thin liner lines and wide shadow coverage. ($34, chanel.com 12 Makeup: Line & Define The Guide Eyeliner Duo (Black) A game-changer, it allows true novices to perfect tight lines and winged looks. ($50, guidebeauty.com 13 Makeup: Lip Lovers MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour (Billion $ Smile) The mousse-like texture delivers moisture with a matte finish. ($24, maccosmetics.com 14 Makeup: Lip Lovers Byredo Lipstick (Dancehall Queen) Vegan and hydrating, this satin hue has superb color saturation. ($42, byredo.com 15 Makeup: Lip Lovers Vesca Lush Glow Creamy Lip Oil (Morning Glory) This pigmented, non-sticky lip treatment is made with coconut oil and vitamin E. ($26, vescabeauty.com 16 Makeup: Favorite Palette YSL Beauté Couture Colour Clutch (Marrakech) With ten curated hues (from neutrals to bold metallics) and three finishes (satin, matte and shimmery), the options are endless. ($120, yslbeautyus.com ($120, With ten curated hues (from neutrals to bold metallics) and three finishes (satin, matte and shimmery), the options are endless. ($120, yslbeautyus.com