Best in Black Beauty Awards: Makeup

Makeup: Base Beauties

This cult fave is now available with an imprint of your zodiac sign. The egg-shaped design makes it a breeze to apply base or concealer without streaking. ($20, sephora.com The gel-cream base is lightweight and blends easily. It’s also long-wearing—unusual for a dewy formula. ($40, sephora.com Delivering full-coverage and a skin-like finish, this transfer-proof and shine-proof makeup helps prevent excess sebum and shade-shifting from oxidation. ($40, sephora.com No surprise, Bobbi Brown’s new venture is a 10. These super sticks conceal and cover with a healthy dose of shea butter, castor seed oil and vitamin E. ($25, jonesroadbeauty.com