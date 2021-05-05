01
Body: Isa Lazo Body Oil
This plant-based, antioxidant rich, non-toxic oil, created by a mother and daughter, brings a touch of luxury to your everyday beauty routine. ($126, isalazo.com)
02
Body: Melach 33 Luxe CBD Body Butter
This rare combination of 1000mg of full-spectrum CBD, antioxidant plant oils and dead sea minerals melts into the skin while it also nourishes and calms inflammation. ($74, melach33.com)
03
Body: Jordan Samuel Skin The After Show Body Cleanser
Created by a former professional ballet dancer, this line takes great care to cleanse thoroughly and beautifully without stripping the skin. ($37, jordansamuelskin.com)
04
Body: African Botanics Firming Botanical Oil
Formulated with African marula, grape seed oil and vitamin E, this lightweight oil replenishes skin while improving tone and elasticity. ($120, credobeauty.com)
05
Body: The Route The Night Night Eyes
This nighttime, rejuvenating retinoid eye cream goes to work on dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles while you sleep. ($65, theroutebeauty.com)
06
Body: Dr. Remedy Therapeutic Cuticle Oil Nourishing Anti-Fungal Treatment
This multi-tasker erases cracked cuticles, deeply (and not greasy) hydrates the nails and the skin AND fights nail fungus. ($35, remedynails.com)
07
Body: Athena Club Body Lotion with Vitamins & Antioxidants
The good-for-you ingredients in this hydrator are like a multivitamin for your skin––clean, healthy and beautifully hydrating. ($15, athenaclub.com)
08
Body: M-61 PowerGlow Peel Extra Strength 20% 1 Minute Overnight Treatment
This one-minute, one step professional provides an intense resurfacing facial treatment that exfoliates, clarifies and firms skin in one quick step. ($36 8-pack, bluemercury.com)
09
Makeup: Róen Kiss My Liquid Lip Balm Shimmer
All the shine without the stickiness, this shimmer-touched gloss boasts the benefits of a balm. ($26, RóenBeauty.com)
10
Makeup: PYT Beauty The Upcycle Eyeshadow Palette in Rowdy Rose Nude
This clean, sustainable, and Leaping Bunny-certified palette boasts every nude that you could possibly dream of. ($28, PYTBeauty.com)
11
Makeup: Kulfi Beauty Underlined Kajal Eyeliner Set
With a smooth glide and long wear, this liner is infused with aloe vera and vitamin E for added skincare benefits. ($20, KulfiBeauty.com)
12
Makeup: Westman Atelier Lip Suede Lip Palette
Crafted with 100% natural pigments, this soft-finish lippie lasts for hours on end. ($85, Sephora.com)
13
Hair: Garnier Fructis Plumping Treat 3-in-1 Hair Mask + Watermelon Extract For Fine Hair
With no silicones or parabens, this plumping formula can be used as a mask, conditioner or leave-in. ($6, drugstores)
14
Hair: Twist by Ouidad Boss Bounce Styling Cream
Don’t worry about crunchy curls with this whipped formula. ($12, Target.com)
15
Hair: René Furterer Tonucia Concentrated Youth Serum
This leave-in scalp serum also has collagen-boosting properties. ($36, ReneFurtererusa.com)
16
Hair: Pacifica Pineapple Curls Refresher Mist
With Linseed oil, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid and pineapple, this ultra-hydrating formula restores curls without frizz. ($14, Ulta.com)
17
Hair: Natura Lumina Curly Hair Complete Care
This full treatment works to restore curls and hydrate hair. ($88, NaturaBrasil.com)
18
Hair: Creme of Nature Pure Honey Smoothing & Frizz Control Hair Mask
Pure honey, coconut oil and shea butter make this the ideal smoothing mask. ($5, drugstores)
19
Fragrance: Sisley Izia la Nuit Eau de Parfum
Intense, classy and feminine (the sculptural bottle is gorgeous) this mysterious blend of florals, fruits and spices includes blackcurrant, mandarin, cardamom, orange, patchouli and vanilla. ($135, Sisley-paris.com)
20
Fragrance: Krigler Mont Suisse 67
erfumer Albert Krigler has a long, storied fragrant history that spans from Europe to Russia to the US, the Philippines, Brazil and India. Mont Suisse 67 was originally created for a Swiss Art Gallerist and it contains Italian Lemon, Spanish Mandarin, Pink Pepper, Ginger and Basil. ($425, krigler.com)
21
Fragrance: Maison Margiela Replica Matcha Meditation
Soothing and serene, like a warm cup of matcha tea, the freshness of bergamot and green tea is blended with white chocolate, moss and sandalwood. ($135, maisonmargiela-fragrances.us)
22
Fragrance: Acqua di Parma Yuzu Eau de Parfum
It’s both warm and bright, combining notes from the yuzu, a rare and bitter Japanese fruit, with the brand’s signature citrus blend, along with sandalwood, violet leaves and jasmine. The darker packaging is sexy and posh, just like this unique fruity-floral scent. ($130, sephora.com)
23
Fragrance: Atelier Cologne Lemon Island
Lemon, jasmine and a hint of vanilla spring from this salty, musky beachy scent. ($142, sephora.com)
24
Fragrance: Jo Malone London Cypress & Grapevine
This aromatic, woodsy scent is sensual and intense, with cypress, vetiver, amber and juicy grape notes. ($195, jomalone.com)
25
Fragrance: The 7 Virtues Blackberry Lily
Beautiful back story: this brand is a social enterprise that sources fair trade, natural and organic essential oils to support farmers rebuilding after war or strife. With vetiver from Haiti, davana oil from India and geranium from Edgypt, Blackberry Lily is good for the world and your soul. ($79, shop-usa.the7virtues.com)
26
Fragrance: Cartier Pure Rose Eau de Toilette
This naked rose scent is dewy, fresh and clear, like roses from a garden. ($275, cartier.com)
27
Fragrance: Mugler Angel Nova
In 1992 the iconic Thierry Mugler Angel launched as the first luxury gourmand fragrance. The Angel family is STILL on the international best-selling lists. So, 2020’s version, Angel Nova, combines raspberry with rose and wood. It’s another hit! And like the rest of the Thierry Mugler scent family, one can indulge in responsible luxury with their refillable bottles. ($130, muglerusa.com)
28
Fragrance: Snif Limited Edition Collection Two
This trifecta of scents, direct-to-consumer, is introducing a new way to buy fragrance. They sample heavily, offer free shipping and returns, and they’re affordable. This bundle includes Sweet Ash (Woody and Spicy), Poppy Issues (Fruity Floral) and Honorable Mention (Green Woody Floral). The consumer can keep what they love, return what they don’t or keep all three. ($65 a bottle, $150 for the trio, snif.co)