The Best Holiday Makeup Products From ESSENCE's WeLoveUs.Shop

This is your sign to up your glamour. From Kwanzaa and Christmas to celebrating the New Year, the holiday season is the perfect time to turn up the noise on your makeup looks.
That means trying out a new lipstick shade, wearing more glitter than normal, and, when you question whether you should keep it simple or go all out? The more dramatic the better.
From glitter shadow to pigmented lip gloss, shop 9 of the best holiday makeup products at ESSENCE’s WeLoveUs.Shop below.
Ashunta Sheriff Beauty Unicorn Multichrome Glitter Shadow Palette
The perfect palette for every shade of shimmer (and any holiday), just one swipe will have everyone begging for more. Available at weloveus.shop
KE Cosmetics Diamond Lip Gloss
You can never have enough lip gloss. Let this luxurious gloss be the finishing touch to all your holiday beauty moments. Available at weloveus.shop
Ashunta Sheriff Beauty MagnetiEYES™ ColorMags Luxury Lash Set
These lashes are as festive as they come. Switch your set from pink tips to electric blue for some dramatic variation this holiday season. Available at weloveus.shop
Glamazon Beauty Cheek-In-Lip Color Liquid Lipstick
What’s better than a 2-in-1? This liquid color doubles as a blush and lipstick for on-the-go touch ups. Available at weloveus.shop
Ashunta Sheriff Beauty Unicorn All Over Glow
The glow doesn’t have to end on your face. Drag this all-over glow from your cheekbones to your chest for a thorough taste of holiday spirit. Available at weloveus.shop
Ashunta Sheriff Beauty Fat & Juicy 4D Mascara
Nothing says happy holidays like fat and juicy lashes. Add definition and volume with this mascara that’ll make your lashes pop. Available at weloveus.shop
Glamazon Beauty 2-in-1 Mystical Veil Face Primer & Daily Moisturizer
Winter skin can be dry. But, not with this 2-in-1 primer and moisturizer. It’s the hydrating base your skin has been looking for under your most dramatic holiday beats. Available at weloveus.shop
KE Cosmetics Matte Lipstick
A matte red lipstick is a must. Wear this creamy formula on its own or paired with a lip gloss to up the glamour this holiday season. Available at weloveus.shop
Glamazon Beauty Nubian Queen Eyeshadow Palette
Strike a balance between neutrals, mattes and a little extra drama with this eyeshadow palette. Available at weloveus.shop
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.