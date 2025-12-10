The Best Holiday Makeup Products From ESSENCE's WeLoveUs.Shop

Darren Robb / Getty Images

This is your sign to up your glamour. From Kwanzaa and Christmas to celebrating the New Year, the holiday season is the perfect time to turn up the noise on your makeup looks.

That means trying out a new lipstick shade, wearing more glitter than normal, and, when you question whether you should keep it simple or go all out? The more dramatic the better.

From glitter shadow to pigmented lip gloss, shop 9 of the best holiday makeup products at ESSENCE’s WeLoveUs.Shop below.

