Best Hair Care Gift Sets For Naturalistas

With the holiday season in full swing, this is the perfect time for everyone to shop and score the best deals on hair products. Perhaps you’re looking for the perfect gifts for your curl, afro, or braid-rocking friends who love their statement-making hair. Either way, we’re certainly stocking up on our favorites (especially at the Sephora Savings Event!) and looking for hair care sets that will help us look and feel our best.
But, let’s face it: at the end of the day, maintaining natural hair can be costly. And not to mention, searching for the perfect products can also be overwhelming– thanks to a variety of items available to cater to different natural hair needs.
To make your life a little bit easier, we’ve pulled together products that are designed to increase scalp health, deep condition, add moisture, and keep the hair healthy. From adding curl definition to keeping locs fresh, below, you can find 18 items that will make your loved ones say thank you every single day.
01
4U By Tia Ultimate Revival
Hey Sister, Sister. Leave it to Tia Mowry to create a hair care set to revive curls. This one includes a free bonnet with purchase!
Available at 4U By Tia
No hair care list is ever complete without Carol’s Daughter. This Goddess Strength kit includes their best-selling shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, and hair treatment oil. Available at Amazon
This three-step Moroccan hair system will rinse, condition, and strengthen your hair with organic ingredients. The set includes shampoo, conditioner, and serum, and is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, paraffin, and synthetic dyes.Available at Mounia Haircare
If you’re like Joan from Girlfriends, you probably love to have maximum hair volume. Lucky for you, this bundle from Tracee Ellis Ross’s beauty line includes all her best sellers, including the brush. Available at Ulta
If your friend decides to chop off their hair and start anew, this natural hair bundle will help them keep their mini afro moisturized, while also promoting hair growth– thanks to rice protein.Available at Shea Radiance
Issa Rae swears by a ritual hair care set that can make your wash-day hair a showstopper. The set consists of a vegan hair mask, loaded with pea protein that deeply hydrates and nourishes the hair, preventing any breakage while also adding moisture.Available at Sienna Naturals
Shopping on a budget? You can score a big deal on this set. Your curly hair friend will love this set that includes all of their favorite brands, including Pattern Beauty, DevaCurl, and many more. Available at Ulta