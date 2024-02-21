The 5 Best Eyelash Primers To Try For Fuller LashesThe

We all love to put on mascara to define, lift, and add volume to our eyelashes. However, adding an eyelash primer to your daily makeup routine can be highly beneficial. It acts as a preparatory step before applying mascara and can provide hydration, protection, volume and definition to your lashes. Using an eyelash primer can also help thicken and grow your lashes while preventing any flakiness or clumps around your eyes.
To help you find the best one, below are five eyelash primers to try.
01 YSL Beauty Flash Lash Primer
Make your lashes runway-ready with YSL Beauty’s primer, containing ceramide R and panthenol for voluminous lashes. Available at YSL Beauty
02 Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer
03 Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer
04 Pacifica Beauty Vegan Collagen Lash Serum & Primer
Collagen and vitamins B and E are combined in this 2-in-1 serum-primer hybrid to hydrate and condition lashes for a bold look. Available at Pacifica Beauty
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.