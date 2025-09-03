These Are The Best End-of-Summer Protective Styles & Tips

Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

As summer winds down and your strands have endured heatwaves, pool days, and sweaty workouts, your curls might be begging for a break. And there’s no better way to give your hair some post-summer TLC than with a protective style. Whether you’re heading back to the office or squeezing in a final beach weekend, protective styles can reduce frizz, retain moisture, and keep your natural hair thriving—even in the face of sun, salt, and humidity.

We spoke to three top hairstylists—Annagjid “Kee” Taylor, Stephanie Hinkle, Myesha Jamerson, Lacy Redway, Monaè Everett, and Sophia Royal—who broke down their go-to styles, must-have products, and pro tips for protecting your hair at the tail end of summer.

Go-To Protective Styles

Taylor recommends styles like knotless braids, flat twists, and braided buns to help natural hair recover from sun and salt exposure. “They’re all low-tension but high style,” she says. Her top tip: prep with a hydrating leave-in and use a gentle mid-week scalp rinse to prevent buildup.

Hinkle opts for flat twists, halo braids, and two-strand twists to minimize manipulation and keep the scalp accessible for moisturizing. She also favors crochet styles and updos that don’t mess up the hairline. “Low-manipulation styles allow direct access to the scalp, which helps with hydration and breakage prevention.”

LaVon leans into boho knotless braids, crochet installs, and two-strand twists that are easy to refresh and gentle on the scalp. She recommends trimming and deep conditioning before styling to lock in moisture. “Tucking your ends away or minimizing daily styling is key to retaining moisture,” she says.

Redway encourages clients to go for styles like closure or flip-over weaves with little to no leave-out. “They completely tuck away your natural hair, shielding it from daily wear and tear.” The celebrity hairstylist’s biggest advice? Prep the hair first with a lightweight leave-in to keep moisture sealed in.

For those wanting to maintain hydration and reduce frizz, Jamerson suggests rod sets, flat twists, and low-tension sew-ins. “The less you manipulate your hair day to day, the longer the moisture stays in.”

Everett adds that knotless braids and cornrows are ideal for summer recovery. “Cornrows, especially when done without tension, are a great base for wigs and also keep the scalp easy to access.” She also dispels a common myth: “Tight braids don’t last longer—they just cause more damage.”

Nighttime Maintenance

Protective styles still require daily care—especially after workouts, beach days, or long commutes. Taylor hydrates with a creamy leave-in like Cheribe’s Moisture Milk, while Hinkle refreshes the scalp using rosewater mists. Jamerson recommends a styling mousse and a sweat-absorbing wrap to keep edges smooth.

LaVon suggests gently cleansing the scalp with a refresher spray after sweating, followed by a few drops of lightweight oil like grapeseed. She advises clients to “separate curls with your fingers” to reduce frizz in styles like boho braids or curly crochets.

Everett’s after-beach routine includes cleansing the scalp with Jamaican Mango & Lime Braid Your Way Dry Wash or a diluted shampoo, followed by a blow-dry to prevent mildew. “Finish with a lightweight oil like Design Essentials’ Scalp & Skin Care Oil to keep everything hydrated and fresh.”

For shine without buildup, Redway turns to TRESemmé’s Keratin Smooth Shine Spray. “It adds luster without weighing down the hair or attracting extra dirt,” she says.

Wrap It Up Right

Nighttime protection is non-negotiable. Silk and satin accessories—bonnets, scarves, pillowcases—help reduce friction and preserve styles. Taylor and Hinkle swear by bonnets, while Royal and others recommend tying longer styles into a loose bun or braid before wrapping.

And if edge control is part of your routine, don’t forget to wipe it away gently before bed. “A damp cloth with gentle shampoo helps preserve your edges without drying them out,” says LaVon. Everett also recommends a silk scarf and, for anyone regrowing their edges, a light serum like Camille Rose’s Rejuva Drops to encourage growth without buildup.