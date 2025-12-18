All The Best Celebrity Pixie Cuts Of 2025

Composite by India Espy-Jones

2025 was undeniably the year of the pixie cut. It’s turned into the beloved signature for who’s who in Hollywood, from Keke Palmer’s ginger chop to gelled spikes on Aweng Chuol. And, ironically, the neck-grazing pixie cut has also proven to be the year’s most versatile. Think: vintage pin-curls on Teyana Taylor, a gamine cut on FKA Twigs, and Doja Cat’s blonde curls.

Now, as the year comes to an end, ESSENCE is looking back at all the moments that made us reach for our shears. Scroll on for all the best celebrity pixie cuts 2025 saw.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 21: Keke Palmer poses for portrait at Up Close & Personal: In My Studio With… Keke Palmer and Tayla Parx at The Village Recording Studio on August 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Teyana Taylor poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at the Critics Choice Association 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: FKA Twigs attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Adut Akech at the Balenciaga fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 04: Anok Yai attends the BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for the Business of Fashion )

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Doja Cat attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Taraji P. Henson attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 08: Aweng Chuol attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping on April 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tyla attends 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Ryan Destiny attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Taylor Russell at the Christian Dior fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at Les Tuileries on October 01, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Quinta Brunson attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)