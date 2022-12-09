The Top Celeb Beauty Beats Of The Week 

When it comes to makeup, we can all turn to social media and celebrities to see what’s trending and new. With a few events this week, from award shows, performances, birthdays, or just existing at home, the glam squads of the stars didn’t disappoint.

We’re seeing a precise balance of fresh or exaggerated faces. Lizzo poses for her close-up with blushing cheeks, matte light brown lips, and natural smokey eyes, while JT stuns an icy blue shadow, blonde brows, and glossy lips in her birthday photoshoot. Glossy lips and light lids have been a trend amongst celebs this week, with Chloe x Halle and Saweetie taking in the look with a neutral color palette and Justine Skye with a tiny design liner. On the fresh face side, Gossip Girl’s Whitney Peak, Lala, and H.E.R. are all flaunting a super soft glam with a hint of lipstick, gleaming a more natural look. One star is ready for holidays in a shimmery gold eyeshadow and a signature red lip, Nia Long, who has us excited for the Christmas season.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next glam idea. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet; these celebrities brought the best beat this week.