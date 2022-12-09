Home · Beauty

The Top Celeb Beauty Beats Of The Week 

See who we're looking at for glam inspiration right now.
The Top Celeb Beauty Beats Of The Week 
@winnieharlow
By Danielle Wright ·

When it comes to makeup, we can all turn to social media and celebrities to see what’s trending and new. With a few events this week, from award shows, performances, birthdays, or just existing at home, the glam squads of the stars didn’t disappoint. 

We’re seeing a precise balance of fresh or exaggerated faces. Lizzo poses for her close-up with blushing cheeks, matte light brown lips, and natural smokey eyes, while JT stuns an icy blue shadow, blonde brows, and glossy lips in her birthday photoshoot. Glossy lips and light lids have been a trend amongst celebs this week, with Chloe x Halle and Saweetie taking in the look with a neutral color palette and Justine Skye with a tiny design liner. On the fresh face side, Gossip Girl’s Whitney Peak, Lala, and H.E.R. are all flaunting a super soft glam with a hint of lipstick, gleaming a more natural look. One star is ready for holidays in a shimmery gold eyeshadow and a signature red lip, Nia Long, who has us excited for the Christmas season. 

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next glam idea. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet; these celebrities brought the best beat this week.

01
@chloebailey and @hallebailey
The Top Celeb Beauty Beats Of The Week 
@chloebailey and @hallebailey
02
@hermusicofficial
The Top Celeb Beauty Beats Of The Week 
@hermusicofficial
03
@iamnialong
The Top Celeb Beauty Beats Of The Week 
@iamnialong
04
@justineskye
The Top Celeb Beauty Beats Of The Week 
@justineskye
05
@lala
The Top Celeb Beauty Beats Of The Week 
@lala
06
@lizzobeeating
The Top Celeb Beauty Beats Of The Week 
@lizzobeeating
07
@saweetie
The Top Celeb Beauty Beats Of The Week 
@saweetie
08
@thegirljt
The Top Celeb Beauty Beats Of The Week 
@thegirljt
09
@whitneypeak
The Top Celeb Beauty Beats Of The Week 
@whitneypeak
10
@winnieharlow
The Top Celeb Beauty Beats Of The Week 
@winnieharlow
TOPICS: 