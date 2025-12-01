@kellyrowland / Instagram

We’ve reached the final months of 2025. In other words, celebrity beauty looks will set the tone for how we’ll enter the new year. From a return to black hair to a collective agreement on natural beats, last week was all about feminine classics.

Beyoncé, with her wand-curled tresses, linked up with Kelly Rowland, who rocked a jet black bob, for dinner. They both paired their chic ‘dos with a nude glazed lip. Then, Beyoncé switched her look up for Formula 1. She opted for a blonde pouf and chunky oval French tips. As for Solange? She hosted The Saint Heron Azurest Blue: The Life and Legacy of Amaza Lee Meredith zine pick-up in glossed black tresses and a no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, Porsha Williams, recently spotted with a new love interest, wore a buss down wig from Go Naked Hair with manicured claws poking out. Brandy posed with Patti LaBelle on her The Boy Is Mine tour and, like Williams, opted for natural matte beats. To close the week, Sabrina Elba “smoked” her S’Able Labs Lip Salve like a cigarette, which complimented her brow-reaching eyeshadow and theatrical ‘80s wig.

In case you missed it, take a look at 7 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.