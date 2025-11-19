The Best Black Woman-Approved Holiday Beauty Gift Kits

Composite by India Espy-Jones

The conversation around holiday shopping has been especially controversial this year. Economists are watching 22 states descend into recession, Sephora ads are stirring discourse around how much we can afford to consume this season, and some are even calling for mass holiday boycotts to fight our overconsumption problem.

While holiday hauls are falling out of season, it still may be hard to avoid shopping all together. In other words, now is the time to be even more intentional than ever before. From giving the gift of hair health with the Cécred Duo, to helping a friend buff out dry winter lips with EADEM’s Bisous Set, gift kits are a thoughtful way to save. And, it doesn’t hurt that they look good under the tree, either.

Below, we’ve rounded up the most intentional holiday beauty kits to gift the Black women you love this season.

