The Best Black Woman-Approved Holiday Beauty Gift Kits

The conversation around holiday shopping has been especially controversial this year. Economists are watching 22 states descend into recession, Sephora ads are stirring discourse around how much we can afford to consume this season, and some are even calling for mass holiday boycotts to fight our overconsumption problem.
While holiday hauls are falling out of season, it still may be hard to avoid shopping all together. In other words, now is the time to be even more intentional than ever before. From giving the gift of hair health with the Cécred Duo, to helping a friend buff out dry winter lips with EADEM’s Bisous Set, gift kits are a thoughtful way to save. And, it doesn’t hurt that they look good under the tree, either.
Below, we’ve rounded up the most intentional holiday beauty kits to gift the Black women you love this season.
Cécred The Density & Length Duo
Picking the best Cécred gift kit isn’t an easy feat. But, this one takes the cake for those wanting to see the most visible hair growth, length, and density this season. The protein ritual is a treatment Beyoncé uses on a regular basis, while the Restoring Hair & Edge Drops have gained acclaim all over social media (and now, from your loved one.)Available at cecred.com
For the lip care lover in your life, this capsule edit of 5 Le ChouChou lip softening balm shades—packed with exfoliating, plumping, and softening ingredients—will make every New Year’s kiss even sweeter. And, it even comes in a keepsake box with a mirror as a special holiday treat. Available at eadem.co
S’ABLE LABS Limited Edition Core Collection Gift Set
Give the gift of African beauty this season with the simple 3-step skincare routine Sabrina Elba uses—a qasil cleanser, black seed toner, and baobab moisturizer—all stored in a limited-edition bamboo travel bag. Available at sablelabs.co
The finishing touch in supermodel Jasmine Tookes’s body care routine, this holy trinity marries aromatherapy and body care with oils that energize, illuminate, and restore the skin as the one splurge that’s worth it this season.Available at brunelbeauty.com
Get it as soon as it drops. This limited edition kit has everything your makeup lover needs to achieve a mesmerizing beauty look: a matte red lip, volumizing mascara, and a bronze eyeshadow palette as the holy trinity of Pat’s bestselling couture classics. Available at patmcgrath.com
The perfect gift for your holiday host, this seasonal kit full of hand care and home fragrance is what anyone would want for their guest bathroom this season (although, they’ll secretly prefer to hog it all for themselves.) Available at aesop.com
With Black women more prone to hyperpigmentation, this holiday version of the discoloration fading collection includes the best-selling brightening trio in addition to a limited-edition tin travel case for wherever your faded bar takes you this season. Available at mytopicals.com
If you don’t know what’s what, this is. This viral body care brand is one of Oprah’s favorite things (the cream, specifically), and has been an obsession on TikTok all season long. And, even better, this gift kit adds in a lymphatic sculpting tool and body wash to the famous cream, making this set your holiday holy grail. Available at cyklar.com
While a $5 dollar pack of combs may do the trick (until one breaks), this set will turn your loved one’s beauty ritual into a keepsake with the three tools her coils will love forever: a pick, a wide tooth comb, and an edge brush, all stored in a matching case.Available at patternbeauty.com