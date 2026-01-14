5 Black, Celebrity-Owned Beauty Brand Launches Of 2025 That Are Worth Trying

Composite by India Espy-Jones

In the ‘By Us Beauty’ series, our Senior Beauty Editor, Akili King, discusses the hottest Black-owned products in the beauty sphere that you should know about. In this iteration, she discusses her favorite Black, celebrity-owned launches from 2025.

Celebrity-owned beauty brands get people talking—to say the least. People want to know if these founders are just slapping their names on bottles as an easy money grab and or as a way to stay relevant in the ever-shifting media landscape. And while there are some brands that this is definitely the case with, there are others who do it right—and with intention. With that, there were a few standout launches from 2025 that are worth noting.

Insert: PATTERN Beauty, founded by Tracee Ellis Ross. Ross, amongst other things, is known for her gorgeous hair and has desired to launch a beauty brand of her own for 20 years before she finally did. Since launching in 2019, she’s put out innovative products, like the Detangling Nectar and the Blow Dryer. And, in 2025, she broke into the body category—once again, upping the ante on luxury-meets-affordable personal care products.

Sweet July Skin, which is Ayesha Curry’s beauty brand, is an extension of her love for cooking and food—translating good-for-you food ingredients to skincare formulas. All the while, she champions her Jamaican roots. After launching things like her Pava Exfoliating Cleanser and Soursop Vitamin C Serum, in 2025, she expanded her Lip Treatment range to include a new flavor and shade: Rum Cake.

And speaking of lip products, Sabrina Elba’s S’Able Labs launched their first product in the category, the Moringa Lip Salve, which comes in three distinct flavors: Original Clear, Jollof, and Sister Wife. This product comes off of the heels of game-changing launches like Qasil Cleanser and Blackseed Toner, and building an audience around championing A-beauty and sustainability.

As most know, Cécred is Beyoncé and Tina Knowles’ incredible hair care line. In collaboration with Beyoncé’s long-time hair stylist, Neal Farinah, the Knowles duo has worked to create viral, salon-quality products like their Restoring Hair & Edge Drops and Hydrating Shampoo. In 2025, they created yet another banger with their Protection Collection—offering everything from a Scalp Refreshing Spray to a Hair & Scalp Balm for the protective style girlies.

It’s no secret that Rihanna has become a beauty maven and mogul. She changed the game by rolling out 40 foundation shades when she launched Fenty Beauty in 2017. Since then, she’s created fan favorites like the Gloss Bomb and Killawatt Highlighter. Then, in 2024, she launched a more divisive range: Fenty Hair. Although it gave some pause, I personally thought it was genius. After all, she’s known for head-turning looks: from her bad gal pixie era to her red Loud album era. And with the same ethos as her other beauty ranges, she connects the dots between inclusivity, high quality, and a playfulness that is often missing in the beauty sphere. As for a Fenty Hair launch that stuck out most to us in 2025? Water Boi. The perfect do-it-all leave-in spray.

Below, learn more about the Black, celebrity-owned beauty brand launches from 2025 that you’ll want to take with you into 2026.

Cécred Protection Collection This line is designed to protect your hair before, after, and during your protective style. It comes with a scalp refreshing spray that will get you through your itchiest of days with the soothing PhytoFerment technology joined by peppermint oil, menthol, and hydrating ceramides. Meanwhile, the Detangling Spray that will help you get through your protective style take down process with ease. The Detoxifying Shampoo is that girl. Its patented Bioactive Keratin Ferment works to strengthen damaged hair. And what would a protective style be without the Hair & Scalp Balm? This soothing hydrator is great for those prone to sensitivities and is even approved by Beyoncé’s psoriasis-prone scalp. Last but not least is the Oil Ritual that includes oils like manuka, peppermint, and more for optimum nourishment. Available at cecred.com 181 Shop Now PATTERN Body The line includes a cleansing system: the Dry Exfoliating Body Scrub, composed of dead sea salts and coconut oil, and the Moisturizing Body Wash, which is a blend of aloe vera and olive oil. When it comes to hydrating the skin, the Nourishing Body Oil will come in handy, thanks to jojoba and baobab oils. Additionally, the Hydrating Body Lotion leaves skin feeling juicy and looking radiant due to the mango seed butter, and the Moisture Rich Body Cream includes the unique illipe seed butter which helps the skin retain moisture. What’s more? The signature scent, Midnight Amber, is calming and delectable: a blend of amber, musk, bergamot and a touch of citrus. Available at patternbeauty.com 172 Shop Now Fenty Hair Water Boi Conditioner Spray This product is great for re-hydrating your hair between washes in addition to damage repair, strengthening, and more. Hyaluronic acid works over time to hydrate your strands, while Fenty’s Replenicore-5 is known to repair damage. And, of course you’ll be left smelling like the brand’s signature Amber Bouquet scent…AKA yuzu, sandalwood, coconut, amber, and more. What could be better? Available at fentybeauty.com 32 Shop Now Sweet July Lip Treatment in “Rum Cake” The Rum Cake Lip Treatment is everything you think it is: sweet, warm, and yummy. Not only that, it’s very hydrating due to its formula of hyaluronic acid, squalene, and more. It’s perfect for winter to soothe those dry, cracked lips, or even to pair with your favorite lip liner or as a lip primer underneath a lipstick. Either way, you’ll end up with kissably soft lips. Available at sweetjuly.com 20 Shop Now S’Able Labs Lip Salve “Moringa is such an amazing antioxidant that really helps protect lips from outside aggressors,” as Ekba told us when the product first launched. Meanwhile, the product even reduces hyperpigmentation thanks to S’Able Labs’ patented HyperPrevent Technology, prickly pear enzyme, and Bright Oleoactif™. Lipid-rich ingredients like castor and marula oil are also present for hydration, and are proven to boost your lips’s moisture by 127 percent. Available at sablelabs.co 25 Shop Now

