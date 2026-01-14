5 Black, Celebrity-Owned Beauty Brand Launches Of 2025 That Are Worth Trying

In the ‘By Us Beauty’ series, our Senior Beauty Editor, Akili King, discusses the hottest Black-owned products in the beauty sphere that you should know about. In this iteration, she discusses her favorite Black, celebrity-owned launches from 2025.
Celebrity-owned beauty brands get people talking—to say the least. People want to know if these founders are just slapping their names on bottles as an easy money grab and or as a way to stay relevant in the ever-shifting media landscape. And while there are some brands that this is definitely the case with, there are others who do it right—and with intention. With that, there were a few standout launches from 2025 that are worth noting.
Insert: PATTERN Beauty, founded by Tracee Ellis Ross. Ross, amongst other things, is known for her gorgeous hair and has desired to launch a beauty brand of her own for 20 years before she finally did. Since launching in 2019, she’s put out innovative products, like the Detangling Nectar and the Blow Dryer. And, in 2025, she broke into the body category—once again, upping the ante on luxury-meets-affordable personal care products.
Sweet July Skin, which is Ayesha Curry’s beauty brand, is an extension of her love for cooking and food—translating good-for-you food ingredients to skincare formulas. All the while, she champions her Jamaican roots. After launching things like her Pava Exfoliating Cleanser and Soursop Vitamin C Serum, in 2025, she expanded her Lip Treatment range to include a new flavor and shade: Rum Cake.
And speaking of lip products, Sabrina Elba’s S’Able Labs launched their first product in the category, the Moringa Lip Salve, which comes in three distinct flavors: Original Clear, Jollof, and Sister Wife. This product comes off of the heels of game-changing launches like Qasil Cleanser and Blackseed Toner, and building an audience around championing A-beauty and sustainability.
As most know, Cécred is Beyoncé and Tina Knowles’ incredible hair care line. In collaboration with Beyoncé’s long-time hair stylist, Neal Farinah, the Knowles duo has worked to create viral, salon-quality products like their Restoring Hair & Edge Drops and Hydrating Shampoo. In 2025, they created yet another banger with their Protection Collection—offering everything from a Scalp Refreshing Spray to a Hair & Scalp Balm for the protective style girlies.
It’s no secret that Rihanna has become a beauty maven and mogul. She changed the game by rolling out 40 foundation shades when she launched Fenty Beauty in 2017. Since then, she’s created fan favorites like the Gloss Bomb and Killawatt Highlighter. Then, in 2024, she launched a more divisive range: Fenty Hair. Although it gave some pause, I personally thought it was genius. After all, she’s known for head-turning looks: from her bad gal pixie era to her red Loud album era. And with the same ethos as her other beauty ranges, she connects the dots between inclusivity, high quality, and a playfulness that is often missing in the beauty sphere. As for a Fenty Hair launch that stuck out most to us in 2025? Water Boi. The perfect do-it-all leave-in spray.
Below, learn more about the Black, celebrity-owned beauty brand launches from 2025 that you’ll want to take with you into 2026.