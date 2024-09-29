17 Best Beauty Street Style Moments From PFW SS25 Day 5

COURTESY OF SELEEN SALEH FOR ESSENCE

Day 5 of Paris Fashion Week featured an array of designs from legendary fashion houses, including Alexander McQueen, Ann Demeulemeester and Comme des Garçons. The event was marked by a blend of textures and contrasts, with Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons collection, aptly titled “Uncertain Future,” stealing the spotlight. Despite its name, the collection presented an optimistic vision, featuring abstract designs of tulle and floral jacquard that gracefully floated down the runway.

To match the energy of the day, the ESSENCE beauty team spotted show-goers literally rocking what we would deem their “Sunday’s Best.” This meant eye-catching looks ranging from high-afternoon tea attire to grunge-glam ensembles and university-inspired outfits.

In the beauty space, blue eyeshadows and eyeliners were in full swing for the day. The most dominant hairstyle of the day was the “buss down” middle part. This look was seen across various hair types— including knotless braids and traditional sew-ins.

A highlight was certainly a braided hairstyle adorned with wooden beads. These beads varied in size, creating a gradual progression from start to finish. This nostalgic look evoked the spirit of both the ‘70s and early ‘00s— reminding us that nostalgia is forever in.

Below, get into the 17 best street style beauty moments from day 5 of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 season.