Best Beauty Street Style Moments From NYFW SS26 Day Two

If nothing else, day two of New York Fashion Week was full of energy. Some of the most head-turning designers showed their collections. Think: Calvin Klein, Off-White, Christian Siriano and the return of Alexander Wang to the calendar. This display of excitement filtered out into the streets and gave beauty lovers a reason to make makeup fun again.

While the continuation of elevated minimalism was still in full swing, the queens of NYC’s beauty streets pulled out every magic trick in their makeup bags. The result? A show the ESSENCE beauty team had been waiting for. Individuality was the name of the game. This meant not only statement nails, but statement hair moments, too. From playful natural textures to gem-lined eyebrows, the declarations were loud and clear: Black women are taking up space.

Next up were the smiles. The trend of top and bottom chromed-out grillz and tooth gems became one of our favorite standout features. Black women throughout the streets flexed their grins, showcasing these dental accessories with much confidence and surety. These eye-catching oral embellishments added yet another dimension to the already stunning display of personal style and self-expression that defined the day’s vibe.

Below are our favorite beauty moments from the day.