Best Beauty Moments From The NYFW SS26 Streets—Day Three

Courtesy of Seleen Saleh for ESSENCE

The third day of New York Fashion Week brought together industry heavyweights including Tibi, Altuzarra, Prabal Gurung and several other iconic designers. Their presentations inspired attendees to showcase their most impressive “lewks,” resulting in beauty moments that were equally special.

Walking through the fashion-filled streets, the ESSENCE beauty team noticed a significant surge in what beauty editors and enthusiasts refer to as “editorial glam.” In other words, everything from bleached eyebrows to full beats that left us wondering if show-goers were the runway models themselves.

Leading this moment was television host and model Kami Crawford, who wowed us in a neon-green number dressed with ostrich feathers at the wrists. She paired this piece with her signature bronde lob, styled with a middle part that framed her features and complemented her entire outfit beautifully.

The editorial theme continued with the professional models we spotted throughout the day. Dressed in sleek all-black attire that provided the perfect starting point, they gave us radiant and luminous skin that we could see at every angle the camera caught.

Their eyes were touched with an iridescent eyeshadow with matching lashes which elevated their already stunning appearances. Overall, day three represented a masterclass in avant-garde beauty, with attendees embracing experimental looks that pushed boundaries and made us turn our heads.

Below for our favorite beauty moments from the day.