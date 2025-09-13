Best Beauty Street Style Moments From NYFW SS26 Day One

Photos by Seleen Saleh.

New York Fashion Week is back for its Spring/Summer 2026 season and we are tuned in. On day one, we had a stellar lineup featuring runway shows from Michael Kors, Collina Strada, Theophillo and more. While these designers gave us a sneak peek into what to expect for the next season, beauty enthusiasts are equally focused on the faces of the models and street style moments.

In true fashion, we spotted South-Sudanese model Adut Akech delivering a master class in off-duty model style as she navigated the streets of New York. Akech showcased a fresh face and perfectly pulled-back hair, suggesting she was between shows, all complemented by a Tyra Banks-coded smize.

Turning our attention to the streets, the ESSENCE beauty team noticed a clear theme of elevated minimalism. This summer clearly belonged to Black women, as many opted for lighter coverage that highlighted their radiant, healthy-looking skin rather than full-coverage glam.

What also caught our eye was the array of blonde hairstyles on Black women throughout the city. From golden blonde braids to honey blonde tones in a curly, blown-out lob, each style offered fresh inspiration.

And we can’t forget the nail art, which deserves its own moment. We spotted celestial almond designs, an XL oxblood-painted number and one set that paid homage to a woman’s Jamaican heritage. It’s safe to say that day one of New York Fashion Week delivered countless inspiration at street corner and turn.

Below for our favorite beauty moments from the day.