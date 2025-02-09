The Best Beauty Street Style Moments From NYFW FW25 Day 2

Courtesy of Seleen Saleh for ESSENCE

On the second day of New York Fashion Week, the lineup was absolutely blazing with unforgettable shows from the likes of Sergio Hudson, Christian Cowan, Kim Shui and more. The energy was unmatched, and even though the Big Apple was straight up freezing cold, that didn’t stop the fashion girlies from stepping out in their most head-turning fits. From statement coats to layered moments, everyone came ready to serve looks.

And you already know the beauty enthusiasts weren’t letting a little cold weather stop their shine either. They came through ready to slay, serving face and making sure every detail was perfect from morning to night.

The ESSENCE beauty team observed the ongoing influence of the New York Fly Girl aesthetic during Fashion Week. Classic lip liner was paired with gloss or lipstick combinations again—proved to be perfect for winter conditions. As attendees navigated harsh winter winds, they adapted their makeup choices accordingly.

With the challenges of winter weather— from runny noses to wind induced “makeup tears,” show attendees embraced lighter skin tints and subtle base applications, enhanced by defined lips and glossy finishes. Social media influencer Chee Smalls, for one, demonstrated this practical yet polished approach to cold-weather beauty perfectly.

Protective styles also made a strong statement in hair trends on day two, with intricate braids and cornrows affirming their place in high fashion.

Another big moment? The prevalence of bobs and lobs.

Throughout NYC streets, women sported effortless, intentionally undone hair textures with their variations of a bob. This relaxed style marries beautifully with minimal makeup, creating an understated yet effortless appeal.

Ahead, we get into the best street style beauty moments from day two of New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 season.