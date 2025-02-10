ESSENCE Street Style: Beauty Moments—NYFW FW25 Day 3

The third day of New York Fashion Week brought an interesting showcase of Fall/Winter 2025 collections from both established and emerging designers. Notable presentations included Eckhaus Latta’s deconstructed aesthetic with chic knitwear and Alice + Olivia’s playful Shakespeare-inspired designs. Meanwhile, Prabal Gurung’s unexpected collection was a vision of luxe knits, tailored outerwear, and relaxed silhouettes inspired by contemporary streetwear.

And speaking of the streets, show goers captured on-the-go had another vibe for the day: unapologetic naturalism.

Despite the biting cold, show attendees embraced a minimalist approach to beauty, favoring natural, dewy complexions over heavy makeup. Fresh-faced looks dominated the scene. Many opted for subtle highlights and glossy lips that enhanced rather than masked their features.

The real statement of the day came through the celebration of protective hairstyles. The streets were alive with an array of stunning looks— from knotless braids to reimagined micro braids. Among the standout styles was The Cut’s editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples, who served a modern take on micro braids—enhanced with a luminous honey-blonde blend.

Many attendees also let their natural textures take center stage, giving us diverse coils and curls that perfectly complemented their head-turning ensembles for the day. From defined twist-outs to wash-and-gos, these natural styles created a beautiful display of Black hair artistry.

Ahead, we get into the best street style beauty moments from day three of New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 season.