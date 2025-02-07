The Best Beauty Street Style Moments From NYFW FW25 Day 1

New York Fashion Week kicked off strong this season, with Day One bringing the kind of energy only NYC can deliver. Industry heavyweights Christian Siriano, Christopher John Rodgers and Brandon Maxwell reminded everyone why the city’s fashion scene remains unmatched, each collection pushing boundaries while staying true to their distinctive aesthetics. The runway shows set a powerful tone for the week ahead, promising innovation and fresh perspectives on luxury.

While the runways were impressive, more magic was happening outside. The streets of New York transformed into an impromptu stage, with looks that rivaled anything happening inside the venues. Every corner morphed into a potential photo opportunity, with fashion enthusiasts turning sidewalks into their personal runways.

There’s something distinctly New York about the beauty scene during fashion week during February. On day one, we observed natural confidence—people on the New York streets embraced skin textures, rocked their natural hair, and paired their own rendition of suiting with subtle makeup.

On many editors, influencers and tastemakers we saw signature lined lips—either glossed to perfection or bold with statement colors. It’s this effortless blend of polish and authenticity that sets New York apart.

Among our favorites from the day were the Yusuf Sisters, Nasteha and Nuni, who captured our explanation of this energy perfectly. In their neutral skirt suits and understated lip colors, they embodied a subtle mix of effortless sophistication and ease. Their presence showed exactly how the city’s fashion crowd merges refinement with realness—creating moments that feel both elevated and accessible to all.

Ahead, we get into the best street style beauty moments from day one of New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 season.