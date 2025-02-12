The Best Beauty Street Style Looks From NYFW FW25 Day 6

Photos by Seleen Saleh for ESSENCE.

As New York Fashion Week drew to a close, industry titans Michael Kors and Thom Browne took center stage—presenting collections that set the tone for the upcoming fall/winter season.

Despite snow-covered streets and the inevitable exhaustion that comes with the first full week of fashion month, attendees maintained their impeccable style consistency until the very end. After all, fashion never rests, even in challenging conditions.

The ESSENCE beauty team kept our eyes peeled for those final moments on the streets, where we spotted effortlessly chic glam.

In other words, head-turning contrasts were abound. Think: statement outerwear pieces in vibrant hues with deliberately minimalist makeup. The key lies in simplifying your beauty routine—opt for a lightweight skin tint or strategic spot concealing. To finish? A perfectly lined lip and gloss never hurts.

The final touch to this aesthetic embraces natural texture: think intentional, disheveled “just-woke-up” hair, sleek low buns, or statement hats sheltering natural curls and coils.

Ahead, we get into the best street style beauty moments from day six of New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 season.