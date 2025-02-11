The Best Beauty Street Style Moments From NYFW FW25 Day 5

Seleen Saleh for ESSENCE

New York Fashion Week’s fifth day brought out the heavy hitters of the industry, such as Carolina Herrera whose creative director Wes Gordon maintained the house’s elegant heritage while introducing modern silhouettes. Raul Lopez’s latest collection for Luar continued to push boundaries by blending street style with high fashion.

On the beauty tip, the theme that sat with the ESSENCE beauty team the most was the ode to red lipstick. After all, as we know, red lipstick on melanated skin is pure magic!

Whether you’re rocking a blue-based red for a bold, dramatic statement or warming things up with an orange one that complements golden undertones, red lipstick instantly elevates any look from casual to queen status. And from what our resident photographer Seleen Saleh captured, the different shades of red lippies on different hues of women did just that for the earlier part of the day.

The evening shows brought out everyone’s bold side. Guests dialed up the drama with rich copper smokey eyes and glowing bronzed skin. The transformation from day to night was stunning. You could feel the energy shift as each person stepped out in their elevated evening looks—delivering the kind of glamour that makes you want to be part of the scene.

Ahead, we get into the best street style beauty moments from day five of New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 season.