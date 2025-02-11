The Best Beauty Street Style Moments From NYFW FW25 Day 4

Seleen Saleh for ESSENCE

On the fourth day of NYFW, the snow-covered streets were full of fashion lovers who braved the weather to catch the latest from some seriously talented designers. We’re talking the likes of Tia Adeola, Sandy Liang and LaPointe. All brought the “it” factor with their gorgeous and romantic collections just in time for Valentine’s Day inspiration. Meanwhile, the fashion crowd showed up and showed out, serving looks that were absolutely worth getting cold for.

Notable figures like R&B songstresses Ari Lennox and Monica, alongside model Jordyn Woods, made their own fashion and beauty statements for the eager photographers. What particularly caught the ESSENCE beauty team’s attention, however, was the organic way in which everyone on the streets seemed to naturally embrace this understated, off-duty model aesthetic. The unplanned synchronicity of these looks created a stunning visual against the snowy backdrop.

In other words, we observed a parade of editors, journalists, influencers and other attendees sporting various interpretations of the classic “slicked back” hairstyle, anchored by a deep middle part. Many women took this aesthetic a step further, showcasing their natural textures, with their curls and coils either elegantly crowned with cowboy hats or left freely flowing in the winter breeze.

To complete this effortlessly chic aesthetic, some opted for a minimalist approach with just a touch of gloss. Meanwhile, others made bolder choices with blush-heavy looks and statement lip colors. And true to form, no off-duty model look was considered complete without the signature addition of gold hoops.

Ahead, we get into the best street style beauty moments from day four of New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 season.