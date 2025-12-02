HomeBeauty

The Best Beauty Moments From The 2025 Fashion Awards

From model of the year Anok Yai’s jeweled skin to Sabrina Elba’s spiral braid bangs, here are all the best beauty moments.
All The Best—And Black—Celebrity Beauty Moments From The 2025 Fashion Awards
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC
By India Espy-Jones ·
Ending the year with one final red carpet just feels right. Tonight, the Fashion Awards—hosted by Colman Domingo—returned to London’s Royal Albert Hall. As always, the evening celebrated the world’s leaders in fashion while funding the British fashion industry through the BFC Foundation. Meanwhile, celebrity beauty looks stole our hearts, too.

Model of the Year, Anok Yai, was one of the most anticipated arrivals on the guest list. Her chest, powdered in glitter, while her brown micro-bang bob was sliced by angled brows. In a similar look, Tems performed in a bouffant bob and sharp brows as well, but with dual-toned lips as opposed to Yai’s glistening kiss. 

Meanwhile, protective styles had a sculptural moment. Sabrina Elba had two spiraled braids fixated as bangs. Hairstylist Taiba Akhuetie turned hair into an umbrella, which was an accessory to her structured braids. Then, FKA Twigs wore hers like a necklace wrapped beneath her chin.

Scroll on for more of the best celebrity beauty moments from the night. 

Anok Yai

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Anok Yai attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFC)

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo at The Fashion Awards 2025 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick/WWD via Getty Images)

Tems

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Tems attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Sabrina Elba

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Sabrina Elba attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Myha’la

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Myha’la attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Paloma Elsesser

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Paloma Elsesser attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Kai-Isiaiah Jamal

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Kai-Isiaiah Jamal attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Bianca Saunders

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Bianca Saunders attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Adot Gak

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Adot Gak attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Taiba Akhuetie

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Taiba Akhuetie attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Little Simz

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Little Simz attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

PinkPantheress

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: PinkPantheress attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Julia Sarr-Jamois

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Julia Sarr-Jamois attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Cat Burns

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Cat Burns attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Ib Kamara

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Ibrahim Kamara attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

FKA Twigs

FKA twigs at The Fashion Awards 2025 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick/WWD via Getty Images)

Iman

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Iman attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Nana Acheampong

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Nana Acheampong attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Skepta

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Skepta attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Leomie Anderson

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Leomie Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Lynette Nylander

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Lynette Nylander attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Clara Amfo

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Clara Amfo attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Alton Mason

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Alton Mason attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Raye

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Raye attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Rochelle Humes

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Rochelle Humes attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Chioma Nnadi

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Chioma Nnadi attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFC)

Ikram Abdi Omar

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Ikram Abdi Omar attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Ceval Omar

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Ceval Omar attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFC)

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah at The Fashion Awards 2025 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick/WWD via Getty Images)

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa at The Fashion Awards 2025 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick/WWD via Getty Images)

Corinna Brown

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Corinna Brown attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)
