Black Beauty Took Center Stage At The 2025 CFDA Awards

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Tonight, the 2025 CFDA Awards—held at New York’s American Museum of Natural History—celebrated this year’s feats in fashion with a star-studded guest list at the front.

This year, a smoky-eyed, hybrid-braided Teyana Taylor was the host, pulling out a number of beauty looks of her own and talking all the guests, nominees, and honorees through theirs.

For one, Angel Reese attended the awards in almost no makeup at all, except for a soft sculpted blush and equally flirtatious blonde bob (similar to Jordyn Woods’s lob). Naomi Campbell and Ciara, on the other hand, kept their black crop cuts blurred and blunt respectively.

Just like short cuts, bangs also had a moment: Precious Lee channeled an ‘80s texture, Venus Williams went ultra-blunt, and the newly engaged Ryan Destiny’s pixie cut framed her juicy makeup beautifully.

However, Laura Harrier reminded us just how popular slick backs are, while replacing her shadowless eyes with mascara and a clay-toned lip. Meanwhile, June Ambrose blurred the lines between fashion and beauty, sporting a big black bow in her blunt cut ponytail as her most prominent accessory.

And, to close the evening, Rihanna arrived with A$AP Rocky in an eye-covering side bang. This begged the question: how far can a side part really go?

Below, take a look through all the best beauty moments from the 2025 CFDA Awards.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Barbadian singer Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 3, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Precious Lee

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Precious Lee attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Angel Reese

Angel Reese at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Venus Williams

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Venus Williams attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

June Ambrose

June Ambrose at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Paloma Elsesser

Paloma Elsesser at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/WWD via Getty Images)

Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/WWD via Getty Images)

Law Roach

Law Roach at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Ciara

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Ciara attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Saweetie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Saweetie attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

JT

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Keith Powers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Keith Powers attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/WWD via Getty Images)

Claire Sulmers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Claire Sulmers attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Jordyn Woods

US TV personality Jordyn Woods attends the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 3, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Tamron Hall

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Tamron Hall attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Brandon Blackwood and Olandria Carthen

Brandon Blackwood and Olandria Carthen at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Karen Pittman