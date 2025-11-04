Black Beauty Took Center Stage At The 2025 CFDA Awards

Tonight, the 2025 CFDA Awards—held at New York’s American Museum of Natural History—celebrated this year’s feats in fashion with a star-studded guest list at the front.
This year, a smoky-eyed, hybrid-braided Teyana Taylor was the host, pulling out a number of beauty looks of her own and talking all the guests, nominees, and honorees through theirs.
For one, Angel Reese attended the awards in almost no makeup at all, except for a soft sculpted blush and equally flirtatious blonde bob (similar to Jordyn Woods’s lob). Naomi Campbell and Ciara, on the other hand, kept their black crop cuts blurred and blunt respectively.
Just like short cuts, bangs also had a moment: Precious Lee channeled an ‘80s texture, Venus Williams went ultra-blunt, and the newly engaged Ryan Destiny’s pixie cut framed her juicy makeup beautifully.
However, Laura Harrier reminded us just how popular slick backs are, while replacing her shadowless eyes with mascara and a clay-toned lip. Meanwhile, June Ambrose blurred the lines between fashion and beauty, sporting a big black bow in her blunt cut ponytail as her most prominent accessory.
And, to close the evening, Rihanna arrived with A$AP Rocky in an eye-covering side bang. This begged the question: how far can a side part really go?
Below, take a look through all the best beauty moments from the 2025 CFDA Awards.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Teyana Taylor
Precious Lee
Angel Reese
Venus Williams
June Ambrose
Paloma Elsesser
Ryan Destiny
Law Roach
Ciara
Saweetie
JT
Naomi Campbell
Keith Powers
Laura Harrier
Claire Sulmers
Jordyn Woods
Tamron Hall
Brandon Blackwood and Olandria Carthen
Karen Pittman
