The Best Beauty Moments From The 2025 SAG Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

A figure coined “The Actor” holds both a mask of comedy and tragedy—at least, as depicted in the 13 bronze trophies at tonight’s 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, the SAG Awards is the only awards show exclusively honoring the achievements of actors, celebrating the most compelling film and television performances in the past year.

The night, however, began on the red carpet. Emilia Pérez’s Zoe Saldaña—who won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actress in a Supporting Role—arrived in a ballerina bun with a pale pink lip and smoked out eye. Just as classic, Danielle Deadwyler from The Piano Lesson fixed her micro-braids into a French twist with curled mini bangs and orange-toned eyeshadows. Meanwhile, Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo kept on her manicure from last night’s NAACP Image Awards, but switched into a silver, glitter eye look.

Keke Palmer channeled Jessica Rabbit in a red lipstick and ginger bob, a color she first debuted during New York Fashion Week. Pixie cuts on Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson and Janelle James continued the short hair trend, while light pink lipstick on Adjoa Andoh and Kerry Washington predicts spring’s favorite hue. To close the carpet, Sheryl Lee Ralph’s blush-lifted cheekbones drew tones from her berry lips, as the juiciest look of the night.

Below, take a look at the best beauty from this year’s SAG Awards.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Danielle Deadwyler

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Danielle Deadwyler attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Cynthia Erivo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Cynthia Erivo attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Keke Palmer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Keke Palmer attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Liza Colón-Zayas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nana Mensah

Nana Mensah at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Adjoa Andoh

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Adjoa Andoh attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Aisha Dee

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Aisha Dee attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Janelle James

Janelle James at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Mychal-Bella Bowman